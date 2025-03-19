Ryan Blaney aligns with HMS rival’s sentiment on NASCAR’s decision that demands a careful balance

NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney recently shared his thoughts on Goodyear's tire selection following the second practice session of this year's Cup Series campaign. Blaney was joined by HMS star William Byron and JGR's Chase Briscoe at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where he discussed the matter.

Ad

Blaney drives the #12 Ford for Team Penske, competing full-time in NASCAR’s top series. Over his career, he has amassed 13 Cup Series victories, along with seven Xfinity Series wins and four in the Truck Series. Among his standout achievements are winning the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race and securing a Coca-Cola 600 victory in 2023.

Following the end of the practice session at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Tuesday, William Byron stated that Intermediate racing has been great with the current tire rotation offered by Goodyear.

Ad

Trending

Extending on Byron's thoughts, Blaney said:

"I don’t know how to make these things. Like, it’s easy to say, yeah, go softer, go softer, go softer. Well, you go softer, and now you have a risk of people failing tires, and you wreck. So it’s like, what is that fine line of a tire that does wear but doesn’t blow out … and you don’t really get a lot of shots at it, right? So it’s a tough job, but really, I just look for off-throttle time. How do you get the tire to be slick enough where you have to bail out of the gas and have to creep back to it?.

Ad

"I think that’s just what we need on the mile-and-a-halfs, and they’re getting there. I mean, they’ve made huge improvements the last few years, and I applaud them for that, so hopefully, we can continue to keep going with them.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ryan Blaney kicked off the 2025 Cup Series season strong with back-to-back top-10 finishes, including a P4 run at Atlanta Motor Speedway. However, his performance has gradually declined in the races since.

Ryan Blaney rips Christopher Bell over on-track moves: "He doesn't have any regard for anybody"

Team Penske's Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney didn’t hesitate to call out JGR’s Christopher Bell after a bold four-wide move involving himself, Bubba Wallace, and Noah Gragson at the Pennzoil 400. As Bell forced his way into the battle, Blaney's #12 Ford ran out of room, making contact with Gragson and triggering a multi-car wreck.

Ad

"'The f*****g 320. He just shoves me through the middle. Apparently he doesn't have any regard for anybody. I don't know.' - Blaney #NASCAR #Pennzoil400"

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Straight Talk Wireless 400 is scheduled to take place on March 23 at 2:30 PM Eastern time. Catch the race live on FOX Sports 1, MRN, and SiriusXM's NASCAR channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback