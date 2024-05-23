Ryan Blaney and fiancé Gianna Tulio enjoy date night with steak and cocktails ahead of Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte

Ahead of the Coca-Cola 600 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26, defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney went on a date night with his fiancé Gianna Tulio. The couple spent the evening at Barrel & Fork LKN in North Carolina, enjoying steak and cocktails. Tulio shared a picture of the same as a story on her Instagram page.

Just a few weeks after winning the Cup Series championship last year, Blaney proposed to Tulio. The couple shared the heartfelt moment on Instagram on December 16th, showing the Team Penske driver going down on his knee on a snow-covered bridge in Leavenworth, Washington, and popping the question.

Since they got together in 2022, Tulio has become a mainstay at several NASCAR circuits, supporting the Ohio-based racer. She also helps Blaney run his charitable firm, the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation. At the recently concluded event of the foundation, the couple was spotted together, along with Blaney's sisters, posing with several celebrities such as the Love is Blind star Jimmy Presnell.

Now, before getting ready for the next race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, the #12 driver decided to spend the evening with Tulio, enjoying dinner at a popular restaurant.

Tagging Blaney and Barrel & Fork LKN, Tulio added a comment:

"DATE NIGHT", along with a steak, cocktail, and heart emoji.

Tulio had earlier shared another post in December, which showed Blaney proposing to her. She captioned it:

"12.12.23 I said yes to my forever" with a dove emoji.

More about Ryan Blaney's 2024 season so far

Ryan Blaney began the 2024 Cup Series season, driving the #12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Team Penske. His sixth season for the Roger Penske-owned team had a mixed result, with three Top 5 finishes and two positions outside the top 15 in the first five races (30, 2, 3, 5, 16).

Since then, Blaney has managed to score a total of 371 points and is standing in 8th position, behind rivals such as Kyle Larson, Chase Elliot, and William Byron.

Blaney was involved in an incident with Byron at the Goodyear 400 race at Darlington Raceway. A tricky three-wide situation with Martin Truex Jr and Byron sent Blaney into the outside wall, leading to his early retirement on lap 129.

Coincidently, the #24 Hendrick Motorsports driver happens to be the boyfriend of Blaney's sister Erin. Later, at the All-Star race, the #12 driver managed to finish in 5th position.

As the season crosses the halfway mark, Blaney seems to be looking to salvage his season and defend his title.