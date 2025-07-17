Ryan Blaney’s sister Erin shares a heartfelt tribute on the passing of their “sweet grandma”

Ryan Blaney’s sister, Erin Blaney, recently posted a moving tribute to their grandmother, Catherine “Kate” Blaney, following her passing on July 14, 2025. Erin shared a message for their “sweet grandma” and included a photo collage in remembrance.

The tribute was shared on Erin Blaney’s Instagram. The post featured a collage of three photos—two showing Kate surrounded by family and one of her alone. Captioning it, she wrote:

“My sweet grandma, we’ll miss you🕊️.”

Ryan Blaney's sister, Erin Blaney's story for her grandmother, who recently passed away. Source: via Instagram, @erinblaney

As per her obituary, Kate Blaney, the matriarch of the Blaney racing family, passed away peacefully on the evening of July 14, 2025, at the age of 87. Born Catherine Ann Keir on May 10, 1938, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, she was a graduate of Kent State University and spent years working as a schoolteacher. As for her nature, the obituary shared by Trib Today described it as,

“Kate had an energetic spirit and a strong work ethic. She loved staying busy and especially enjoyed selling, furniture being her favorite. No matter where she went, she left a lasting impression.”

“To know her was to love her. Her smile was infectious, and her honesty direct. She was equal parts fierce and tender, and her presence will be deeply missed by all who knew her.”

She married Lewis George Blaney—better known in racing circles as Lou Blaney—on August 13, 1960. Kate co-owned Blaney Lumber and Sharon Speedway with her husband, where she became a familiar face to local fans and racers alike.

She was the mother of two sons, Dave and Dale Blaney, and the grandmother of five, including NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney. She had a total of six great-grandchildren and more on the way.

“Rest easy, dear Kate. We love you always” — Ryan Blaney Family Foundation remembers Kate Blaney

Ryan Blaney’s foundation, the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation, posted a message of remembrance for Kate Blaney on Instagram, honoring her life and her contributions to the Blaney family’s racing legacy. This tribute came a few hours after Blaney's sister, Erin Blaney, honored their grandmother on her Instagram story.

While Lou Blaney made headlines in racing with his success in modified and sprint cars, Kate’s influence was more behind the scenes. She helped run both the family lumber business and Sharon Speedway, and was a constant presence at races. In the message posted by the foundation, Kate was remembered as,

“the kind, beautiful, and endlessly giving woman that she was. A soul full of life, strength, and grace. Rest easy, dear Kate. We love you always. #rbff.”

Ryan Blaney, who currently competes in the NASCAR Cup Series, has continued to honor his family’s legacy through his foundation and performance on the track. Despite a challenging 2025 season filled with DNFs, Blaney made a powerful comeback with a win at Nashville Superspeedway, where he led 139 laps. With seven top-five finishes and eight top-tens this season, Ryan is solidly planted in playoff contention.

