Samantha Busch gets major recognition from POTUS Donald Trump for her inspiring humanitarian efforts

Kyle Busch's wife, Samantha Busch, has taken a major step in her philanthropy journey. She gave a speech at the White House while President Trump announced plans to lower IVF and fertility costs.Samantha has been pretty vocal about her fertility struggles. She has undergone six rounds of IVF and two miscarriages, all of which have been documented in her book, Fighting Infertility: Finding My Inner Warrior Through Trying to Conceive, IVF, and Miscarriage.Moreover, the model-turned-advocate runs the Bundle of Joy Fund, a charity that sponsors couples with their fertility treatments. The fund has secured over $2 million in grants and has supported the birth of 107 babies to date.Her efforts have now reached the national stage, as NASCAR reporter Steven Taranto shared her latest achievement on X.&quot;Samantha Busch, the wife of Kyle Busch, was recognized by President Donald Trump and spoke at the White House today as part of the Trump Administration's announcement of a deal to lower the cost of IVF and fertility medications,&quot; he wrote.&quot;Samantha and the Busch family have become major advocates for those battling infertility, particularly through their Bundle of Joy Fund,&quot; he added.Kyle and Samantha Busch are prooud parents to two kids, Brexton Busch, born in 2015, and Lennix Key Busch, born in 2022. Notably, Lennix was born through surrogacy.On Wednesday, October 15, Samantha honoured National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day with a personal story of her own heartbreak. She detailed a 2019 miscarriage and how she dealt with the loss.Samantha Busch shares note of gratitude over Trump's IVF announcementSamantha Busch took to Instagram and addressed her latest stint at the oval office. The 39-year-old reflected on her speech with an emotional ode to her fertility journey. She reaffirmed her belief that all of her struggles have led to this defining moment.&quot;Today was one of the most emotional and monumental days of my life,&quot; she wrote,&quot;Standing in the Oval Office as President Trump announced the decision to make IVF and fertility treatments more affordable and accessible — I was overcome with gratitude and faith.&quot;&quot;I’ve always believed that God had a purpose for our pain and that our own infertility journey — six rounds of IVF, multiple miscarriages, and years of heartache — was meant to help others. That’s why we started The Bundle of Joy Fund, and today I saw that purpose come full circle. 💚,&quot; she added.Samantha Busch's Instagram post. Source:@samanthabuschKyle Busch, on his part, shared an X post commemorating his wife's achievement. He expressed heartfelt pride in her feat and praised her dedication in supporting families struggling with infertility.Samantha has gone hands on with her advocacy efforts and got certified as a fertility coach. She shared the development on Instagram and dubbed it as god's calling.