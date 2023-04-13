“See y’all at Martinsville”: Chase Elliott sends NASCAR fans into a frenzy after last year’s most popular driver announces comeback

Chase Elliott announced his return to NASCAR after taking a month-long break while recovering from a fractured tibia in his left leg. Elliott will pilot the #9 Chevrolet in the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway this weekend, marking his return to the Cup Series after missing six races.

Elliott's comeback has taken the NASCAR world by storm as fans waited in anticipation for the #9 driver's imminent return. The 2020 Cup Series champion took to Twitter to announce his return this weekend, which sent his fans into a frenzy.

His tweet captioned 'See y’all at Martinsville' currently has more than a million and a half impressions. NASCAR fans duly welcomed the most famous driver on the grid, replying to his tweet.

Chase Elliott's return has certainly sparked joy in the NASCAR community, as the #9 driver recovered before the stipulated time. His presence at Martinsville Speedway will fill the void he left on the grid.

Catch Elliott driving the #9 Chevrolet in the NOCO 400 on April 16 at 3:00 pm ET.

How was Chase Elliott's early comeback possible?

Chase Elliott suffered from a fractured tibia in his left leg in a snowboarding accident in Colorado. Elliott underwent a three-hour surgery after the incident and has since spent his time recovering.

Hendrick Motorsports had previously announced a six-week recovery timeline for their #9 driver. However, Elliott has stunned everyone by making an early comeback.

Rick Hendrick, the owner of Hendrick Motorsports, explained that Elliott has been working hard over the last few weeks to recover quickly. Praising the driver's determination, the HMS team owner said:

"We’re looking forward to having Chase back in his race car to pick up where he left off. Since the injury, he’s worked extremely hard and focused all his time and energy on returning to the No. 9 team."

He added:

"Throughout the last six weeks, he’s stayed fully engaged with everything we’re doing, and we know he’s chomping at the bit to get on the racetrack and compete for wins."

Chase Elliott was medically cleared on Tuesday to enter the race. After a successful test in the Chevrolet simulator, he decided to make an early comeback.

It's a reunion of sorts for the HMS team as the #9 crew chief Alan Gustafson returns after serving his four-week suspension. Gustafson will join Elliott, who is gearing up to make his 260th Cup Series start this weekend.

