Shane van Gisbergen to be sponsored by popular fast food chain Wendy's during 2024 NASCAR Cup appearances

American fast food giant Wendy's is set to serve as Shane van Gisbergen's primary sponsor for select races in the upcoming season.

After making his glamorous NASCAR debut at the Chicago Street Circuit last season, Kiwi racing maestro Shane van Gisbergen is set to return to the stock car racing series in the upcoming season on a full-time basis. The 34-year-old joined Cup Series outfit Trackhouse Racing in a deal that will see him drive for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series in the 2024 season.

While his Xfinity schedule is set to be full-time, Van Gisbergen will also be driving for Trackhouse Racing in the Cup Series on a part-time basis. Now, Trackhouse has announced a brand-new sponsorship deal with SVG and co. for the upcoming season.

Wendy's, the iconic chain known for its hamburgers, is set to serve as the primary sponsor for Shane van Gisbergen for two Cup Series races in the upcoming season. The partnership extends Wendy's influence across both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series, where Trackhouse drivers Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez, and Shane van Gisbergen will display the Wendy's brand.

Wendy's will enjoy season-long associate branding on all three drivers' Cup Series Chevrolets throughout 2024, and will take center stage as the primary sponsor for two Cup Series races, starting with Van Gisbergen's run at Talladega Superspeedway in April.

Furthermore, Wendy's is also set to sponsor three-time Supercards Champion Shane van Gisbergen for one race in the Xfinity Series.

Shane van Gisbergen reacts to new sponsorship deal with Wendy's

The three-time Australian Supercars champion, thrilled about the sponsorship deal, shared his excitement, stating (via the team's official website):

"Wendy’s is an iconic brand! It is really cool to move to the U.S. and get to be a part of this partnership from the start. Between my racing schedule and my planned road trips to get to see as much of the United States as possible, I know when I’m looking for a bite to eat on the road, I’ll be making a pit stop at Wendy’s. Racing in NASCAR is a dream, so it is really exciting to have a sponsor who is supporting that dream for me."

Meanwhile, Carl Loredo, the Global Chief Marketing Officer for Wendy's, expressed similar sentiments in his statement. He said:

"At Wendy’s we have a winning track record of showing up for fans by going Biggie with NASCAR. Serving up the best beef in the hamburger game means choosing the best partners. Our fresh partnership with Trackhouse Racing and their family of drivers was an easy decision. See you at the track for the biggest race weekend of the season in Daytona!"