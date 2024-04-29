"Shut the f**k up and go get him" - Alex Bowman's spotter spurs aggression against Kyle Larson at Dover Cup race

The driver of the #48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 fielded by Rick Hendrick's NASCAR Cup Series team, Alex Bowman, made his 300th career start in the sport this afternoon. The 2024 Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway saw the Tucson, Arizona native get behind the wheel of his machine, aiming to put an end to what has been a dismal run of finishes for the 31-year-old.

Alex Bowman has so far been in good shape to challenge for stage wins and is keeping himself in contention towards the front of the field while battling for stage points with teammate and fellow driver Kyle Larson. Despite having a fast car and taking higher lines on the 1-mile-long track as opposed to any other driver, Bowman seemed to be frustrated with Larson come the end of Stage 2 of the event.

After a few sarcastic exchanges by Bowman aimed at his teammate, spotter for the #48 crew Kevin Hamlin's chatter on the #48 radio spelt out the driver's frustration.

With what seemed like Bowman's spotter himself, Kevin Hamlin said on the radio:

"He's f**king whining about a teammate racing him for the win. Like, shut the f**k up and go get him."

It remains to be seen how the race pans out for the #48 driver and crew.

NASCAR fans react to Alex Bowman's in-car radio during Dover Cup race

Reacting to Alex Bowman's back and forth with his team on the #48 radio, NASCAR fans were quick to jump in with reactions in typical fashion. Here are some of the standouts:

Meanwhile, Joe Gibbs Racing's Martin Truex Jr. showed promising pace during the 400-mile-long event's first stage. However, splitter damage on Truex Jr.'s Toyota Camry XSE could relegate him towards the back with an expectation of balance issues with the car.

It remains to be seen if Alex Bowman can perform on yet another special day for Hendrick Motorsports as an organization with the #48 driver's 300th start in NASCAR. More often than not, Rick Hendrick's racing outfit has managed to pull something extra out of the bag on days like these.