“Sleek and sexy”: Fans react as Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s NASCAR team makes major announcement

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports made a major announcement for Connor Zilisch ahead of the Bristol Motor Speedway Xfinity Series race. As per the announcement, Zilisch will drive the Red and Black Axalta Chevrolet Camaro SS for Earnhardt Jr.'s team. Reacting to it, fans took to their social media to share their reactions online.

JR Motorsports, from their official social media account, shared a post announcing the #88 driver's ride in the SciAps 300 at the Thunder Valley on April 12 this year. The car will be primarily based on the Red and Black paint scheme with Axalta predominantly on the front.

The #88 car's associate sponsors, Asbury Collision and Clicklane, will take a backseat for the race. Taking to their X account, Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team wrote with a caption:

"⚫️ and 🔴 for Thunder Valley. Say hello to the No. 88 @AxaltaRacing Chevrolet."

Here's the post by the team from the micro-blogging site, X, formerly Twitter:

As the post surfaced on social media, fans shared diverse reactions to it, of which mostly were positive. Here are some reactions taken from X:

Reacting to the announcement, a fan wrote, "This paint scheme looks sleek and sexy."

"This is currently the lead for my favorite Xfinity scheme of the year. I love this thing," another fan wrote."

"My sweet axalta 88. Oh how I missed you so so much," a fan wrote.

A fan wrote, "Love this. Black and Red all the time."

Another fan wrote, "That paint scheme should rock #ThunderValley."

Connor Zilisch drives the #88 Chevrolet for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports alongside Carson Kvapil, Sammy Smith, and Justin Allgaier in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared verdict on Ryan Blaney ordeal from Homestead

Dale Earnhardt Jr. addressed the Ryan Blaney situation from the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway and stated that such behavior from a driver is not uncommon. Blaney had a day to forget at Homestead after he suffered from an engine issue.

Ryan Blaney (#12 Team Penske Dent Wizard Ford) pits while on fire after blowing his engine in late race action during the NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 - Source: Getty

Following the ordeal, the frustrated Team Penske driver took to the team radio and vented out his frustration with a couple of expletives. Speaking about this, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said via Dirty Mo Media:

"Ryan Blaney had the best car at many points in the race and blew up an engine -hand grenaded in a spectacular fashion...Blaney's reaction is not uncommon not unsusal but probably more on the frustrated side of things. Blaney is a spicy."

Notably, Blaney had a bright start to his Homestead Cup Series race after he started from sixth place, claimed the Stage 1 victory, and finished Stage 2 in third. However, misfortune struck him in the third stage after he suffered an engine blow-up. As a result, he had to retire from the race even after leading 124 laps.

