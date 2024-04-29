“Sorry for your loss”: Fans send prayers as Shane van Gisbergen posts heartfelt message after mother's demise

The NASCAR fanbase has poured in their heartfelt condolences for Supercars star Shane Van Gisbergen after his mother Karen Wallace's demise.

The New Zealander has a racing pedigree tracing back to his racer father Robert van Gisbergen. His mother, however, didn't mark her public appearances as often as her son but never shied away from supporting her son at several race weekends.

On April 15, Shane van Gisbergen's mother's demise ensued. While the Kaulig Racing driver was tied to his hectic Xfinity Series and Cup Series schedule, he made sure to pay tribute to his dear mother.

In remembrance of Karen, SVG donned her last name 'Wallace' on his #97 Chevy's driver-side window pane top during his first double-header at the Talladega Superspeedway and the recently concluded BetRivers 200 Xfinity Series run at the Dover Motor Speedway.

Following his Monster Mile run, where he came home with a P18 finish, Van Gisbergen revealed how he's been coping through the "tough couple of weeks." His message read (via X):

"Been a pretty tough couple of weeks here with my Mum passing back home in NZ. Thanks to my teams for letting me run her last name on my door the past couple of weekends."

The Kaulig Racing driver's update sent an emotional wave through the NASCAR community and heartfelt reactions started pouring in. One fan shared their condolences, commenting:

"So sorry for your loss Shane. ❤️"

Another fan joined the prayer, adding:

"Very sorry for your loss, Shane. The late great Barney Hall said it best: when you've lost your mother, you've truly lost your best friend in the world. But she has raised a fine son in you."

This fan lauded Shane van Gisbergen's tribute to his mother, writing:

"Sorry for your loss…That’s very cool with her name. Hold onto the incredible memories"

One fan gave their emotional take on SVG's situation and commented:

"Oh my god brother. That is terrible news. I'm so sorry. Just prayed for you and your family."

This fan recently lost his father and could understand the roller coaster of emotions going through the New Zealander's mind, and wrote:

"Having lost my dad 2 weeks ago, my heart goes out to you. I know she is proud of you @shanevg97"

One fan applauded the Shane van Gisbergen driver's way of keeping Karen's name close to him and mentioned:

"So sorry for your loss and so glad you were able to have her with you that way."

When Shane van Gisbergen dedicated his first Supercars title to his mom and dad

The #97 Chevy driver ventured into the realm of NASCAR Cup Series last year, marking his debut run at the 2023 Chicago Street Race and clinching the win in his first NASCAR-warranted event. But before stepping into the pinnacle of stock car racing, Van Gisbergen carved a niche for himself as a dominant Supercars driver.

With three championships, 81 wins, 176 podiums, and 48 pole starts from 508 stints, Shane van Gisbergen became a household name in the realm of Supercars racing. When the 34-year-old bagged his maiden Supercars title in 2016, he was quick to dedicate the title to his parents as without their sacrifice, he wouldn't have savored the feat.

While outlining his mom and dad's contribution to his success, SVG said (via Supercars official release):

"Pretty awesome day to get back to third. To see my Dad and my Mum there and the team [at the finish], I was so stoked. It has been a pretty awesome few years in the series and I am finally champion of the sport, a lifetime goal achieved."

The Auckland native added:

"I owe everything to my family. My Dad is a racer himself. I am pretty critical of myself but he is even more so. He has been a great influence and he has sacrificed a lot … they travel to most races now and to have them there and be one of the first people to see after this was a really cool moment."