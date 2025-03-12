"Straight line driving ain’t hard" - Fans clash after NHRA's Bob Tasca rips FOX Sports for calling IndyCar 'the fastest motorsport'

Motorsports fans were divided after the NHRA Funny Car driver Bob Tasca recently made comments against broadcasting channel Fox Sports regarding their airing of commercials for the IndyCar sport that claim it to be the 'Fastest Racing on Earth'. Tasca, after winning the first round of eliminations this past weekend at the Amalie Motor Oil Gatornationals, spoke with the Fox Sports reporter who was at the event about how he felt that it was misinformation for the Fox network to call IndyCar the fastest motorsport.

Given that the Fox Sports channels broadcast NHRA racing as well, the Funny Car driver felt that it was insulting to fans and other members of the sport to have NHRA considered to be slower. NHRA vehicles usually cross 330mph, which is almost 100mph faster than IndyCars, so Tasca's issue was also backed by the inaccuracy of the advertising.

Tasca posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account after his interview with Fox Sports, doubling down on his complaints against Fox Sports' promotional decision, saying:

"I said what I said."

Fans in the replies section of Tasca's X post were divided, with some agreeing with the 49-year-old's complaints and others feeling that the driver's comments were unfounded.

"Driving in a straight line ain't hard. Do real racing," one fan wrote.

"Does NHRA really count as Motorsport though? Idk," one fan commented.

"Show me some highlights of Bob Tasca III turning a car" - another remarked

The NHRA fans also replied in Bob Tasca's support, coming out in favour of the drag racer's comments.

"Thanks for standing up for NHRA, us fans just laughed at those commercials. Have a great season! 🏁🏁🏁, " one fan said.

"I don't often yell at the TV, but when I do, it's due to misinformation about the fastest motorsport. Good on you, Mr. Tasca," a fan said.

"you're SO RIGHT!!!!! NHRA fans and athletes take a backseat to the BORING circle racers. Fox has decided that we are second class 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️," another fan added.

Bob Tasca is currently fourth in the NHRA Funny Car All-Star Callout standings with a total of 1120 points. The next event on the calendar will be the NHRA Arizona Nationals, which will take place between March 21 and March 23.

IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin responds to Bob Tasca's comments

The 2021 IndyCar Rookie-of-the-Year winner and seven-time Series race winner Scott McLaughlin responded to Bob Tasca's comments against Fox Sports' advertisements calling IndyCar the fastest racing in the world. McLaughlin posted on his X page to share a cheeky response against the drag racer's comments, saying:

"Well at least the commercials are reaching far and wide. Hope you tune in Bob on March 23 at 3pm on FOX !!"

The next IndyCar Series event is the Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix, which takes place in Thermal, California, the same weekend as the NHRA event from March 21 to 23.

