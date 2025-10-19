Talladega Weather Update: Rain expected to clear before 2025 NASCAR Cup playoff race

  • NASCAR
By Geetansh Pasricha
Modified Oct 19, 2025 12:29 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: Ag-Pro 300 - Source: Imagn
There was a high chance of rain surrounding the Talledega race but the threat has cleared off before the track goes green - Source: Imagn

The NASCAR Talladega playoff race had uncertainty surrounding its starting time, as there was a substantial possibility of rain hitting the superspeedway. However, this is expected not to be the case anymore, as the precipitation is slated to drift away from the track hours before the race goes green.

The Yellawood 500 was expected to throw another superspeedway classic this year. Austin Cindric had emerged as the race winner at the spring race this year, but the fall race is the one that usually gets viewers glued to their screens to find out how the playoff dynamics pan out.

But, before the start of the race weekend, the possibility of rain hitting the track during raceday could not be ruled out. This concern had the NASCAR realm looking for possible alterations in the weather forecast for the race.

To the racing world's relief, the rain clouds at the 2.66-mile track are set to drift away from the race track around 8:30 AM ET. FOX Sports Motorsports reporter and famous NASCAR insider, Bob Pockrass, is present in Talladega and showed how the precipitation is tapering off as time passes by:

This should provide a sigh of relief to the fans about the race getting underway on time, and the chance of rain making a comeback remains minimal unless a sudden switch in wind and cloud patterns occurs before the race.

Starting order for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff Yellawood 500 at the Talladega Speedway

With only two races left in the NASCAR calendar before the championship goes down to the wire in Phoenix, the Round of 8 drivers would be squabbling to possibly get a race win and get themselves a championship four berth.

But all of the eligible drivers had a topsy-turvy qualifying session, which has led to a scrambled field for the start of the race:

  1. #71 Michael McDowell
  2. #19 Chase Briscoe (P)
  3. #8 Kyle Busch
  4. #2 Austin Cindric
  5. #60 Ryan Preece
  6. #21 Josh Berry
  7. #20 Christopher Bell (P)
  8. #12 Ryan Blaney (P)
  9. #35 Riley Herbst
  10. #23 Bubba Wallace
  11. #48 Alex Bowman
  12. #41 Cole Custer
  13. #21 William Byron (P)
  14. #17 Chris Buescher
  15. #45 Tyler Reddick
  16. #22 Joey Logano (P)
  17. #11 Denny Hamlin (P)
  18. #54 Ty Gibbs
  19. #5 Kyle Larson (P)
  20. #6 Brad Keselowski
  21. #3 Austin Dillon
  22. #7 Justin Haley
  23. #38 Zane Smith
  24. #1 Ross Chastain
  25. #9 Chase Elliott (P)
  26. #99 Daniel Suarez
  27. #34 Todd Gilland
  28. #42 John Hunter Nemechek
  29. #10 ty Dillon
  30. #43 Erik Jones
  31. #88 Shane van Gisbergn
  32. #77 Carson Hocevar
  33. #33 Austin Hill
  34. #16 AJ Allmendinger
  35. #51 Cody Ware
  36. #4 Noah Gragson
  37. #47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  38. #62 Anthony Alfredo
  39. #78 Burton Darwin McLeod
  40. #66 Casey Mears

Fans can tune in at 2 PM ET to witness the race through the various broadcasters around the American continent.

Edited by Geetansh Pasricha
