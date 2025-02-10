“That is aura right there”: NASCAR and NFL worlds collide after Joey Logano shares picture with 7x NFL champion Tom Brady

Joey Logano recently shared a picture with NFL legend Tom Brady on social media, sparking reactions from fans of both NASCAR and the NFL. The two champions met ahead of Super Bowl LIX.

Super Bowl LIX is set to take place at the Caesars Superdome, where the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will feature stars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Jalen Hurts, with Kendrick Lamar headlining the halftime show. Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, was in attendance at the event and was seen alongside IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden.

Logano took to social media to post the photo on X. He posed alongside Tom Brady in a red t-shirt and a wide-bright smile. He captioned the photo,

"Game day chat w/ @TomBrady 🐐 #SuperBowl."

Fans quickly reacted to the image, with many highlighting Brady’s status and Logano’s accomplishments. Some were in awe at the meeting of two champions, while others joked about the photo itself. Fans had plenty to say about Logano’s meeting with Brady, with reactions ranging from admiration to humor.

"That is aura right there," one fan commented.

"My QB and my Driver .... walk into a bar," another joked.

"It looks like a cardboard cutout of Tom Brady. What are you trying to pull here?" a fan questioned.

"Couple GOATS 👏," another user wrote.

"He’s not real," someone else joked.

"My two favorite people!" a fan excitedly commented.

"How did that feel meeting 7x? Even you had to feel like a little kid at the moment? That’s awesome," another fan asked.

In the past, Logano has compared his strategic approach in NASCAR to Brady’s in football. Speaking with Kenny Wallace, Logano defended his third NASCAR championship, saying:

"Honestly, I feel like that’s where my strength is as a driver. I need to be the smartest driver out there because I’m not the fastest, and I know that. There’s certain tracks that fit my wheelhouse, there’s certain areas, certain lines, things that work for me better than others."

For the Penske driver, Brady is the perfect example of someone who rose to prominence in the world of football not only through their athletic abilities but also with their intelligence.

"Is he the most athletic guy on the football field? Not even close – but he was the smartest one out there, wasn’t he? He won a bunch of championships."

Joey Logano picks Eagles over Chiefs for Super Bowl

While attending Super Bowl LIX, Logano was asked which team he was rooting for in the big game. As a Connecticut native, his team—the New England Patriots—was not in the playoffs. However, Logano chose to support the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I don't have a prediction... I'm rooting for the Eagles on this one. Neither one [is] really my team, to be real. But I like the way the Eagles got there. [...] I kind of feel like they have like an underdog feel... I like that," Logano said in a post shared by Team Penske.

Meanwhile, IndyCar star Josef Newgarden picked the Chiefs to win, believing they could secure a three-peat. However, Logano admitted that neither of them follows the NFL closely.

"Either way, we don't know much about the NFL... so it doesn't really matter."

Joey Logano and Josef Newgarden are at Super Bowl LIX to promote NASCAR and IndyCar, with Fox airing commercials featuring both drivers. Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, is preparing to kick off his title defense at the upcoming Daytona 500.

