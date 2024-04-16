Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin has outlined rival Chase Elliott's innate racing prowess after the latter fought against the odds to secure his maiden victory of the season.

The ninth Cup Series run at the Texas Motor Speedway witnessed Elliott bagging his third consecutive top-5 finish and ending his 42-race winless streak. Despite starting from the back of the grid in P24, the #9 Chevrolet driver swooped past his rivals as the laps progressed at the Texas Motor Speedway.

After surviving the wrecks, and cautions, and taking the lead from Denny Hamlin during the overtime, Chase Elliott marked his 19th Cup Series victory at the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, bringing home HMS' fifth victory in 2024.

Elliott's footing into the season was lackluster, with zero top-5 finishes from the initial six races. However, the 28-year-old showcased major improvements at the subsequent runs, bagging P5 at the Richmond Raceway, a P3 finish at the Martinsville Speedway, and the freshly churned victory at the 1.5-mile Texas-based oval.

Denny Hamlin discussed the 2020 Cup Series champion's improvements on the Actions Detrimental podcast, highlighting the HMS driver's recent displays of superiority. He said (55.54):

"He's [Chase Elliott] been improving all season long, he's fourth in the points right now. He didn't just appear there after his win like he finishes really well. Had he been leading laps like his teammates this season? No. He didn't have the wins either but he's been there he's been in contention."

Hamlin added:

"He didn't do it on strategy or fuel mileage or anything like that. He made a move, he passed me and the #45 [Tyler Reddick] on the restart. He went three-wide bottom, cleared us, took the lead...that's a legitimate race win."

Denny Hamlin reflects on his late-race battle for contention against Chase Elliott at Texas

The Texas Motor Speedway has 20 degrees of banking in Turns 1 and 2 whereas Turns 3 and 4 have a higher elevation of twenty-four degrees, making high-speed maneuvers through the exit cumbersome. Several drivers including Jimmie Johnson, Carson Hocevar, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and a few more fell victim to the steep slopes on the turns.

Lap 260 of the 276-lap run saw Denny Hamlin taking charge of the pack but just six laps later, the #11 Toyota driver spun out after a door-to-door battle against Elliott through the Turns 3 and 4. Not only did the Florida native ruin his odds of a win, but finished down in P30.

While addressing the disappointing ninth Cup Series weekend on his podcast, Hamlin said:

"I thought that we had clear sailing...and I passed Chase back for the lead. He got me on the restart, I think because I was just being a little timid. Don’t get loose under him, don’t make a mistake."

