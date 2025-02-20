“There’s an opportunity to create a lifestyle brand”: Jimmie Johnson shares his mega vision for Legacy Motor Club

After an impressive P3 finish in The Great American Race, one of NASCAR's winningest drivers, Jimmie Johnson talked to Kelly Crandall on The Racing Writer's Podcast. He addressed the issue of him "ruining his legacy at NASCAR", his new role as an owner/driver, and his plans for Legacy Motor Club.

Back in 2023, he purchased an ownership stake at Petty GMS Motorsports, which was then renamed Legacy Motor Club. He partnered with Knighthead Capital Management for a minority stake. Knighthead is a $9 billion fund with participation all across motorsports and the English soccer club Birmingham FC.

On Monday, February 17th Jimmie Johnson went on Crandall's podcast and said that, aside from being competitive in the racetrack, he has big plans for his new team.

"First and foremost, our NASCAR program has to be competitive, so that's the primary focus. But the name Legacy Motor Club was very intentional for me, I believe there's an opportunity to create a lifestyle brand, and I believe that racing in multiple platforms (and) divisions around the globe helps us build a massive motor club", Jimmie Johnson said in the Racing Writer's Podcast.

He also said that he thinks this would be achievable because of the lack of brands being team owners in American motorsports.

"When I look across the landscape in the US, we don't have many brands as teams or team owners. We have a lot of incredible individuals that have helped motorsports become what it is but very few are like household brands... I think we have a different way to look at it, a larger offering for a fanbase and to build a lifestyle brand," Johnson continued.

Last week, the seven-time Cup Series champion also notched his best result at the Daytona 500 since he last won it in 2013.

How did Jimmie Johnson fare in the Daytona 500 this year?

Jimmie Johnson reacts after the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Source: Getty

Last Sunday (February 16th) only marked Jimmie Johnson's 13th start as an owner/driver and his first Top 5 finish. It was also his best result in Daytona Beach since his last win, back in 2013.

Johnson was all the way back at P15 when he entered the final lap. He then passed twelve cars over the final two and a half miles around the track. His partner at LMC, John Hunter Nemechek finished 5th, securing a huge haul of points.

“This feels incredible, and I have emotions that I didn’t expect to have. I’ve never been in this position as an owner, and it’s really opened up a different set of emotions. And (with) the pride that I have in this result, and the pride that I have in this company, all that we’re trying to achieve, and the journey we’re on, I am so satisfied and so happy right now", Jimmie Johnson said after the Daytona 500.

Johnson, who's turning 50 this September, plans to run only one more Cup Series event this year, the Coca-Cola 600. Beyond that, the plan is unclear. Regardless, it is most likely that at some point this year, he'll run his last-ever NASCAR race.

