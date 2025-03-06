"These drivers are a different breed": Fox Sports spotlights Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin in new NASCAR Phoenix promo

The NASCAR Cup Series 2025 heads to another exciting venue as the Phoenix Raceway prepares to host the 2025 Shriners Children's 500. The one-mile oval is home to two Cup races each season, the other one in the fall. Ahead of the fourth race of the season, FOX Sports posted a promo on X with thrilling visuals of speeding cars, intense battles, and emotional celebrations.

The Phoenix Raceway is located in Arizona and has a seating capacity of 42,000. The NASCAR-owned track has a unique dogleg turn that helps drivers spread out five-wide on the track. It has witnessed several dramatic races in the past, including last year's season finale, which saw Joey Logano hold off Penske teammate Ryan Blaney, becoming a three-time NASCAR Champion.

Ahead of the race weekend, FOX NASCAR shared a post on Wednesday promoting the upcoming battle.

"Who gets it done in the desert? 🏁 Phoenix! Sunday at 2p ET on FS1."

The promotional video sets the tone for the spring clash at Phoenix on March 9 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The 312-lap race boasts prize money of $11,055,250 as the fight for playoff places heats up. Phoenix has been known for producing dramatic finishes, and this year’s edition is expected to be no different.

Denny Hamlin was a two-time winner at Phoenix in 2012 and 2019. The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran has raced 39 times at the 'desert oddball', finishing in the top five 16 times. He finished outside the top five in his last six attempts. He will be looking to find his form.

Chase Elliott cemented his family legacy after winning in Phoenix back in 2020. His father and former driver, Bill Elliott, won the race in its second year of inclusion in 1989 in his iconic No. 9. Chase will be looking to emulate the same, as the Hendrick Motorsports star has failed to replicate that level of success. Chase has only finished inside the top 10 once in his last five attempts at the Phoenix Raceway since the beginning of 2022.

They will be up against strong competition. Elliott's Hendrick teammate, William Byron, has a good track record in Phoenix having recently won the race in spring 2023. He has already won the Daytona 500 this season and was second last Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

Denny Hamlin leads the pack at the NASCAR's Shriners Children's 500 - Source: Imagn

Hamlin's Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell will also look to continue his good form after winning back-to-back in Atlanta and COTA. Meanwhile, recent winners at Phoenix like Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, and Kyle Larson will look to turn their seasons around as well.

NASCAR to move away from Phoenix in the future

For the past few seasons, Phoenix Raceway has hosted the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, but a change is on the horizon. NASCAR's Chief Operating Officer Steve O’Donnell recently confirmed that the sport is considering an NFL-like rotation for its title-deciding race.

O’Donnell noted that a dominant driver at Phoenix could lessen the drama of the season finale and take away the sport’s unpredictability. While Phoenix has provided strong competition, holding the championship race at the same track each year could lead to that. O’Donnell said on the Hauler Talk Podcast:

"It's more complicated that just waving a quick checkered flag and say 'let's move the championship', but i do think a rotation is going to be really important for us. It has not happened yet. And we have had a good mixture there (Phoenix) which has been great. Which maybe says that phoenix is a good race track. But I think a rotation is what the fans would like," said NASCAR COO O'Donnell

NASCAR has not announced when the rotation will begin or which tracks will be considered, but the move is expected to increase fan engagement and create fresh challenges for drivers.

