"They opened themselves up to criticism": NASCAR Influencer pulls no punches on driver approval process after Katherine Legge controversy

Renowned NASCAR influencer Eric Estepp touched upon the controversial new NASCAR rule that allows a non-NASCAR driver to participate in a Cup Series. Addressing the rule, Estepp argued how NASCAR allowed Helio Castroneves to run in the Daytona 500, but did not allow former NASCAR driver Mike Wallace in the same race amidst Casey Mears' return to the series.

Ad

As per the latest reports, Mears, a former NASCAR Cup Series driver, will return to the top tier of the stock car racing series this season. He will return with the Garage 66 team and drive the #66 HitchGo Ford Mustang Dark Horse.

Interestingly, the 47-year-old's return was possible, thanks to NASCAR's Open Exemption Provisional rule that allows a driver to start a Cup Series race based on his racing experience and accolades. One must note that this was the same rule that prevented Wallace, a renowned former NASCAR driver, from participating in the Daytona 500.

Ad

Trending

Most recently, another driver named Katherine Legge also participated in the Cup Series race using the same rule. Estepp addressed this on his recent podcast with Mr. Brennan, where he discussed the pros and cons of the rule.

"At least that guy had NASCAR experience," Estepp said in the podcast. "Castroneves had no NASCAR experience, so that kind of set the tone for what's been a wonky year. You have Katherine Legge, who's a road racer, sports car, also done open wheel, making her first Cup Series start at Phoenix a couple of weeks ago, did not end particularly well."

Ad

"NASCAR's opened themselves up to criticism I think based really on how they handled Helio Castroneves and I don't know in my opinion the Helio thing went fine. He wrecked a lot at Daytona, but I don't think any of the wrecks were his fault you know. He was fine, he held his line, he was good, didn't cause a scene, wasn't a mess, it was good. But still it set a precedent that I don't feel NASCAR is now consistently following," he further added. (44:35-45:22)

Ad

Ad

Mears last competed in the Cup Series in the 2019 Daytona 500. He has over 489 races to his name in over 15 years. In addition to the Cup Series, he also participated in the Xfinity Series, Champ Car, and IndyCar Series.

Why did NASCAR not allow Mike Wallace to run in the Daytona 500?

As NASCAR did not allow Mike Wallace to run in the 2025 Daytona 500, they shared a justification for the same. On the other hand, they allowed Helio Castroneves, who is still an active racer, in the same race. Sharing a public statement, the stock car racing governing body stated:

Ad

Helio Castroneves (91) pits during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. - Source: Imagn

"For each résumé approval request, recent racing activity and performance is a primary factor for consideration. Wallace has not raced on an intermediate or larger racetrack since 2015. Due to this inactivity, at this time, he is not approved to race at the NASCAR Cup Series level."

Mike Wallace is a former NASCAR Cup Series driver, and the middle brother of Kenny (younger) and Rusty Wallace (elder.) He has 197 Cup Series races in over 19 years, 497 Xfinity Series races in over 27 years, and 115 Truck Series races in over 14 years to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback