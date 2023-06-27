“They’re going to be hauling a**”: Former Jeff Gordon crew chief predicts how fast NASCAR cars will run in Chicago

NASCAR heads to the streets of Chicago this weekend, as Xfinity and Cup Series drivers tackle a street course for the first time in the history of the sport. The 2.2-mile layout which loops around the city's iconic Grant Park will witness thrilling action this weekend.

Fans will get the opportunity to witness NASCAR's next-gen machinery hustle through the public roads at insane speeds. Drivers will have to navigate 12 turns and long straightways to complete one loop around the track.

Former team owner and Jeff Gordon's crew chief Ray Evernham predicts next-gen cars to be "really dang fast" on the straights.

"I’m telling you, they’re going to be hauling a**. We’re going to see 150, 160 miles an hour," he said via (Chicago Sun Times).

The southbound half-a-mile stretch of Lake Shore Drive between Balbo Drive and Roosevelt Road will be the prime spot where NASCAR drivers will reach peak speed. The northbound straightway between the two drives will also witness cars whizz past at eye-watering speeds.

The Layout also features seven 90-degree turns, which will plenty of opportunities for drivers to overtake. Mastering the braking and acceleration around these corners will be the key to pulling off an overtake.

Evernham also suggests spectators will be amazed by the stock cars "hammering" the sweeping left-hand turn on the Congress Plaza drive, which represents turns eight to ten.

The Chicago Street Race will be unlike any road course race, with barriers in close quarters and limited runoff area. The Former NASCAR team owner also admitted that he wouldn't be surprised if there are more retirements than in a usual race.

"Are we going to see more cars maybe drop out with bent suspensions because the course is tight and they hit a curb, maybe?... We just might." he said.

Evernham didn't pick a race winner for the inaugural street race but expects the experienced road course racers to fight for the win.

Ryan Blaney's crash at Nashville puts NASCAR safety efforts under scrutiny

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney suffered a horrible impact with the inside wall at Nashville Superspeedway last Sunday's Ally 400 race. Blaney had a head-on impact with the concrete wall, with the front end of the #12 Ford Mustang completely wrecked upon collision.

Ryan Blaney walked out of the incident unharmed but was fazed by the impact. He managed to hit the inside wall which didn't have SAFER barriers.

"I don’t know why there’s no SAFER barrier there. That’s pretty ridiculous, honestly. Hardest hit I’ve ever had in my life." the #12 driver said.

Reacting to the incident NASCAR released a statement that read:

"NASCAR safety engineers work closely with safety experts on the implementation of barriers around the track. As we do following every race weekend, we will evaluate all available data and make any necessary improvements."

The incident needs to be followed up seriously as multiple drivers have suffered from concussions in next-gen cars.

