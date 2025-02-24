'This track is perfection': Fans react as NASCAR Insider calls in on verdict for Atlanta

Atlanta Motor Speedway delivered yet another thrilling NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, with Christopher Bell returning to victory lane. The #20 Joe Gibbs Racing driver was racing three-wide with Kyle Larson and Carson Hocevar on the final lap when a caution ended the race.

The 2025 Ambetter Health 400 witnessed record lead changes at the 1.54-mile oval, with several drivers swapping the lead multiple times. Penske drivers and Josh Berry dominated the early stages, while the Chevrolets took control in the final stage and a Toyota driver ultimately won the race.

Unlike the season opener at Daytona, handling and tire wear played a crucial role, allowing the fastest driver-car combinations to emerge to the front. This made the race more exciting, as better-handling cars could battle for the lead. However, fans were denied a repeat three-wide finish when officials threw a caution during the overtime finish, sparking frustration over inconsistent calls.

NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck's weekly 'Good Race' poll was trending at 82.7% with around 6,000 votes. While the consensus was that Atlanta Motor Speedway delivered an exciting Cup race, the ending left a sour taste.

"Hell yeah it was! NASCAR had to get in their own way, but this track is perfection," a NASCAR fan hailed the 1.54-mile oval.

Another fan summed up the race in four words:

"Great race, horrible finish"

Another X user reminded fans to look past the ending and appreciate how the majority of the race unfolded.

"Atlanta was a very good race, don’t let the caution take away from the whole thing in my opinion."

Here are a few other reactions to Sunday's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

"Couldn’t ask for much more, other than a race to the finish line😬," a NASCAR fan wrote.

"Finish sucked, but the rest of the race was peak super speedway racing," another fan wrote.

"Outstanding race marred by Fox’s a** tier broadcast and nascar’s braindead caution at the end," an X user criticized the broadcast.

NASCAR Hall of Famer reacts to "intense" racing at Atlanta

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was impressed with the "intense" racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He noted that since its reconfiguration, the 1.54-mile oval has evolved into something special, with the action feeling right on the edge. He also praised the Cup Series drivers for their mental toughness.

"Man this racetrack has something special. I'm tensed up! What these drivers are doing is so mentally tough. Feels like everything is on edge," he wrote on X.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer has previously dubbed Atlanta as the hottest ticket on the season calendar and encouraged fans to attend the second race in late June. The event will also mark the first race on TNT Sports, featuring Dale Jr. in the broadcast booth.

"Fantastic race weekend @ATLMotorSpdwy Fans, get your tickets for later this summer. It's gonna be warmer and even more incredible. Sat June 28th," he wrote in another post.

The Cup Series now heads to COTA for the first road course event of the season. The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is scheduled for this Sunday, (Mar. 2) at 3:30 PM ET.

