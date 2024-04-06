“This win was for my mom”: When William Byron dedicated his Martinsville victory to his mother after battling Brain Cancer in 2022

Two seasons back in 2022, when Hendrick Motorsports William Byron secured back-to-back victories at Martinville Speedway, he dedicated his Cup Series win to his mother, who emerged triumphant over Brain Cancer in July 2021.

On May 4, 2021, the HMS driver revealed his mother's ongoing treatment for the removal of the MALT lymphoma tumor. However, just a few months later in July, Byron shared that the condition drastically improved with no significant evidence of the tumor's presence in his mother's brain and that she was outside the danger zone.

The following season, Byron became the only driver in the 2022 Cup Series Calendar to become a multi-race winner. He sealed wins at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway and the Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at the Martinsville Speedway.

The North Carolina native's Martinsville weekend ended on the most dominant note as he not only sealed the 403-lap Cup Series race on the 0.526-mile track but also the Xfinity Series win a couple of days before. As he jumped out of his #24 Chevy after dethroning Joey Logano from the highly-coveted victory, William Byron dedicated his final win of the season to his mother, saying (via Fox on X):

"“This one is for my mom. This same weekend last year, she had kind of a mini-stroke and was diagnosed with brain cancer. It means a lot to have her here, and it’s been a crazy year, but she’s doing great. Thanks to everybody for the support. I kind of felt like she was riding there with me.”

William Byron emphasized the need "to prove" despite a dominant footing into the season

The 2024 is the third consecutive season for William Byron wherein he has sealed the fate of becoming a multi-race winner, being the first since Jeff Gordon in the 90s to etch his name under the same. Moreover, with two wins, two top-5s, and four top-10s, the 26-year-old is currently at P7 in the standings and is the second-best-placed HMS driver, following Kyle Larson's P2 spot.

The HMS Chevy's are exercising their dominance on the asphalt of NASCAR and have already raked in three wins, five top-5s, and nine top-10s from eight Cup Series weekends. However, before kicking off his second dominant run of the season at COTA, William Byron weighed in that the team still has "a lot to prove," saying (via SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on X) [0:49]:

"I feel like we have a lot to prove going into this year, just so that we can maintain the level that we were in the past and there is still a lot do. I feel like its a great start but there is a whole summer and fall ahead of us and we just have to keep the gas down."

