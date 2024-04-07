“Time to admit Hailie Deegan is a bust”; “Danica Patrick 2.0”: NASCAR fans react as AM Racing driver crashes again in Martinsville Xfinity race

The NASCAR fanbase has taken aim at AM Racing driver Hailie Deegan as she wrecked yet again at the Martinsville Xfinity Series race.

The Dude Wipes 250 at Martinsville marks the seventh Xfinity Series weekend on the 2024 calendar. JR Motorsports driver Brandon Jones stood the fastest in Friday's qualifying run, clocking the fastest lap with 96.151 mph of speed.

The other front-row driver is Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer, who secured the second-fastest lap speed at 95.845 mph. Aric Almirola sealed the Stage 1 win, followed by Deegan's teammate, Justin Allgaier, who etched the second Stage under his name.

However, shortly after the race started, an incident on Lap 35 collected a couple of cars, including Hailie Deegan's #15 Ford Mustang. Though the 22-year-old survived the wreck, she couldn't prevent the mishap again as on a lap 70 Stage 2 restart, a multi-car collision spiraled the AM Racing driver's ride in it.

Witnessing Deegan's second crash during the same run, fans gave their views in reply to journalist Bob Pockrass' update on the crash (via X):

"Caution after wreck. Deegan with the most damage," wrote Bob.

Expand Tweet

One fan took a direct jibe at Deegan's racing prowess, commenting:

"It is time to admit Hailie Deegan is a bust. 😭😭💀💀"

Expand Tweet

Another fan shared a similar notion, adding:

"She’s awful"

"She got straight moved. Holding everyone up," one fan commented.

A fan compared her to Danica Patrick, who, also suffered similar backlashes during her high-octane career and did not finish above 24th in the drivers' standings, writing:

"Danica 2.0"

Expand Tweet

Some fans took a dig at the AM Racing driver for being a regular inductee in the wrecks during the weekly races, adding:

"Christ. Scheduled tweet at this point."

"Weekly tweet lmao," wrote another fan.

Hailie Deegan on running at the "decent" Martinsville Speedway

In addition to being an Xfinity Series driver, Hailie Deegan is a Truck Series racer as well and has previously run on the 0.526-mile oval. Out of all her NASCAR stints this year, Deegan's best output came at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where she finished P15. Except that, all of her runs either ended outside 20 or 30.

2022 was Deegan's rookie Xfinity Series season, wherein she fielded a #7 Ford for SS-Green Light Racing, coming home with a P13 finish at the 2022 Alsco Uniforms 302 held at LVMS. Ahead of her Dude Wipes 250 Martinsville run, the Californian unfurled her thought process about the Virginia-based track, saying (via AM Racing):

“Martinsville Speedway has always been a decent track for me in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. I am hoping that will continue on Saturday night with our No. 15 Ford AirBox Mustang...I am hoping we are able to...deliver the AM Racing team a good finish."

Poll : Can Hailie Deegan produce a promosing output with AM Racing this season? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion