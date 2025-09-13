Toni Breidinger hits the New York streets in a chic white jacket and black pants after Bristol race

Toni Breidinger, the NASCAR driver, was recently spotted hitting the New York streets in a chic white jacket paired with black pants. After a challenging Truck series race at Bristol, where she qualified 28th and finished 26th, the American driver maintained her polished and confident look off the track.

Ad

Toni Breidinger, a driver in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, has already competed in more than 30 races this season and has had numerous middle-of-the-pack finishes, including a 22nd-place overall series point performance. She has yet to win a race or register a top-five finish in the Truck Series. But Tricon Garage driver has been steady and improving among the competitive participants, and continues to gain experience and prove her abilities at facilities such as Darlington, Watkins Glen, and Indianapolis.

Ad

Trending

However, off the track, the 26-year-old regularly shares her personal life on social media. On Saturday, September 13, she posted the following picture on Instagram story:

Screenshot via Instagram - @tonibreidinger

Toni Breidinger is a multi-dimensional personality who competes on the track and has a major career in modelling. IMG Models represents her, and has featured in some of the most coveted campaigns with brands such as GAP, Victoria's Secret, and Coach. Interestingly, she appeared in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition, a major achievement by any NASCAR driver.

Ad

Breidinger has more than five million followers on Instagram and TikTok combined. She uses her social media platforms to combine sports, fashion, and activism to champion women in motorsports.

Toni Breidinger opens up about the ‘weight on her shoulder’ as a female driver in NASCAR

Toni Breidinger’s 2025 NASCAR season is notable as she competes full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, driving the No. 5 Toyota Tundra for Tricon Garage. Transitioning from part-time to full-time racing, Breidinger has faced a steep learning curve.

Ad

She recently candidly acknowledged the challenges of moving up from the ARCA Menards Series, where she spent five years, attaining 27 top-10 finishes, a record for female drivers. In her recent appearance on the Spake Up Podcast, Toni Breidinger said:

"I definitely feel a lot of weight on my shoulders. Yeah, it's tough. I mean, the sport is hard. I feel like, you know, when things go wrong, everyone's kind of pointing at you, looking at you, and I'm also very self-aware. I tend to, like, I'm like, "Okay, I understand if this was my fault." But also, you think I tend to blame myself; even if I was in a wreck, I'm like, "Well, if I was, I had in this position, I would have been wrecked." [00:39 onwards]

Ad

"So I do feel like I am very hard on myself. So yeah, I know I understand that I mean it's a very frustrating sport. And you know, a lot of people ask me to say, like, "Oh, how's it going, the transition from Arca to trucks?" And, I'm like, "It's challenging, it's hard, it's a learning curve." And, you know, I would say, "Trust the process," but in terms of process, it's hard to trust, so it's, yeah, you just have to have that kind of fight, and that fire in you to keep going," she further added.

Despite difficulties in qualifying sessions and race finishes like P24 at Darlington and improving to P18 at other events, she continues to focus on gaining experience, learning tracks and truck aerodynamics, and trusting the process amid the demanding competition dominated by male drivers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.