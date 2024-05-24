Ty Gibbs set to replace Aric Almirola for the Xfinity Series weekend at Charlotte- Reports

Ty Gibbs will reportedly be replacing Aric Almirola behind the wheel of the #20 Toyota in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Spring race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday. Aric Almirola is currently on a part-time schedule with Joe Gibbs Racing while Ty Gibbs drives the #54 Monster Energy Toyota for the organization.

Earlier, the former Stewart-Haas Racing driver had revealed that he would be running about 15 races in the Xfinity Series, alongside his JGR teammates; Chandler Smith, Sheldon Creed, John Hunter Nemechek, Ryan Truex, Joe Graf Jr., and William Sawalich.

Confirming the latest news, Veteran FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass took to X, saying that the decision was a team one.

"Ty Gibbs in the JGR No. 20 Xfinity car this weekend at Charlotte. Original plan was Aric Almirola. JGR says it was a team decision."

The 39-year-old driver retired from full-time racing last year and the team's coach Joe Gibbs approached Almirola to drive full-time in the Xfinity Series. However, the 40-year-old declined the offer.

"Coach first asked me about racing full time,” Almirola said as quoted by Motorsport. “I told him, ‘I don’t think I can tell Janice (his wife) I’m retiring from full-time racing to go full-time racin'g. So, we talked through that and we kind of settled on what would be ideal for me, which was about 15 races.”

Aric Almirola gives back to the budding speedsters

Aric Almirola after winning the DUDE Wipes 250

Over his long and illustrious career, Aric Almirola has been under the guidance of several Hall of Fame drivers like Tony Stewart, Mark Martin, and Jimmie Johnson. Having spent almost two decades in the arena of NASCAR, Almirola feels it's important to impart the knowledge that he has acquired along his journey.

"Not that I am prideful, but I feel a sense of pride in knowing I get to help. It gives me purpose," Almirola said as quoted by Motorsport. "It gives me an opportunity to take what I’ve done for the last 20 years and try to speed up the learning curve for these guys or help them make one less mistake than I did."

“I’ve spent a lot of the time already with the drivers individually away from the shop and then also here at the shop. Just building that relationship with them and being a guiding light for them," he added.

Almirola further explained that he would not teach the young drivers how to drive. He believes each athlete has their unique way of driving. Almirola intends to stay by their side and guide them as they climb the ladder of success.

Aric Almirola has three wins in the Cup Series, among which two came with Stewart-Haas Racing. His best performance in any season point-wise was a fifth-place finish in 2018.