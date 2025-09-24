Ty Gibbs' slump and Denny Hamlin's miscues put Joe Gibbs Racing on the back foot at Kansas playoff race

Heading into the Kansas playoff race, the Joe Gibbs Racing team finds itself in a more fragile position than it would have expected, thanks largely to the faltering form of Ty Gibbs and a couple of costly miscues from Denny Hamlin. These problems have arisen at a critical time for the team as they head towards the round of 8 of the playoffs.

On paper, the team has many reasons to be confident. Chase Briscoe has demonstrated consistency in the postseason, posting a string of strong finishes. Denny Hamlin, over the years, has built a formidable reputation at the Kansas Speedway.

But things have been different this time around. Ty Gibbs, who has delivered strong performances in the past, has struggled mightily on 1.5-mile tracks this season; his best finish at that distance remains 22nd. Gibbs also remains second in terms of most laps led by a driver in Cup Series history without a win.

Ty Gibbs at the NASCAR Cup Series Race at New Hampshire - Source: Imagn

Hamlin, meanwhile, also hasn’t been immune to error. He’s recorded four finishes of 24th or worse in his last eight starts, a surprisingly weak stretch for a veteran of his caliber. An even more concerning incident for the team was the friction after an on-track incident with Gibbs and Hamlin at New Hampshire. Hamlin publicly questioned Ty’s handling, and Joe Gibbs Racing acknowledged they’ll have to “figure it out” internally.

Problems emerge for the Joe Gibbs Racing team after the Hamlin-Gibbs incident at New Hampshire

Tensions within Joe Gibbs Racing bubbled to the surface during the USA Today 301 race in New Hampshire, when Denny Hamlin spun his teammate Ty Gibbs in a heated moment on track. The incident and the communication from the drivers afterwards are raising critical questions about the internal cohesion of the team as the playoffs intensify.

The incident occurred in Stage 2, after Gibbs had held up Hamlin and Christopher Bell for over ten laps. Frustration ultimately boiled over, and Hamlin made contact, sending Gibbs into a spin. Hamlin was heard on the radio, expressing his frustration about the incident.

"Does Ty know we’re going for a championship? Are they afraid to talk to him? That’s what I feel like, they’re scared of him.” Denny Hamlin said. (via Sportsnaut)

Team owner Joe Gibbs was also asked about the incident, and he expressed that there is no need for intervention.

"Those guys are the ones driving the cars. Those guys will get together on their own and figure it out,” Gibbs said. (via Sportsnaut)

More than the on-track damage, the incident has highlighted internal challenges for Joe Gibbs Racing, particularly around communication, trust, and role clarity. The team now faces a challenge to quickly help resolve the differences between two of their drivers as it moves forward in their playoff campaign, heading towards the Round of 8.

