Up-and-coming dirt-track champion sets sight on the NASCAR Cup Series with Toyota's support

After signing a multiyear deal with Toyota Racing, the young and talented Jade Avedisian has expressed her desire to race in NASCAR's top-tier series in the future.

At just the age of 17, Avedisian is making a lot of noise with her performance in the national midget championship. She created history last month by becoming the first female racer to win the competition.

Avedisian has made her aim clear, and the newly named Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series champion is backed by Toyota Racing Development. She also made the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals feature in her debut appearance in January and had a successful run with Keith Kunz Motorsports.

Speaking to Sportsnaut, Avedisian pointed out her goals for the Cup Series and said:

“I want to race on Sundays in the NASCAR Cup Series. We’ve talked about all that stuff but really, I’m just focused on doing the best I can with what is right in front of me. Like, I know what I’m doing next year and I am just really focused on that.

“I want to race in the Cup Series, and that’s the goal, but I want to win in whatever car they put me in. I want to make sure that I stay focused and do what I need to make the next steps happen.”

Jade Avedisian has exceeded expectations so far, winning five Xtreme Outlaw features and two POWRi Midget Series starts.

Jade Avedisian’s journey toward NASCAR Cup Series will not be easy

There’s a lot to see for Jade Avedisian in the future, but she needs to prove and perform consistently to get a shot in NASCAR’s top-tier series.

Avedisian has a busy schedule in 2024, as she will participate in the USAC national midget and Xtreme Outlaw races with Keith Kunz Motorsports. Along with that, she is lined up to race the full Toyota GR Cup schedule with Nitro Motorsports. This will certainly help her to gain experience on pavement and road courses.

Avedisian is excited to take the next step in her young racing career. She said (Speedsports.com):

“I’m excited to spend the next few years with them [Toyota]. We still keep the same goals though. We still need to go win races and lead as many laps as we can. But to know that I’m in a contract, it’s obviously a big dream come true as well.”