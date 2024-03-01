Victoria Secrets model Toni Breidinger's fierce reaction to "NasKardashian" moniker - "The joke is on them"

NASCAR driver and Victoria's Secret model Toni Breidinger had a fierce reply for being nicknamed 'NasKardashian' due to her endeavors in both stock car racing and the modeling world.

Breidinger, who competes full time in the ARCA Menards Series for Venturini Motorsports, recently came across a troll who labeled her 'NasKardashian', a portmanteau of NASCAR and popular influencer Kim Kardashian.

Breidinger's popularity in the NASCAR world parallels the Kardashian family's influence in the fashion industry. The ARCA series driver boasts over 2.1 million followers on Instagram, and is in a completely different league to Cup Series drivers, with only Hailee Deegan coming close in second place with 1.5 million followers.

Toni Breidinger has embraced the new moniker, as she turned the joke on the troll taking it as a compliment. She wrote in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter):

"lol someone called me a NasKardashian – but joke is on them. I take that as a compliment."

Toni Breidinger is making waves in the NASCAR world as she ascends the ranks of the stock car racing. Last year, she racked up four top-five finishes in the ARCA Menards series and also made her debut in the Truck Series with Victoria's Secret as her primary sponsor. She finished 15th, 24th, and 17th in her first three starts for Tricon Garage.

Toni Breindinger is set to compete full-time in the ARCA Menards Series this season, with a part-time schedule in the Truck Series. She kicked off her season with a 27th-place finish in the Truck series and was caught up in a wreck in the ARCA season opener at Daytona.

Toni Breidinger admires F1 icon Lewis Hamilton

While Toni Breidinger is embracing her moniker as 'NasKardashian', she admires seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, a trailblazer who brought vibrant colors into the F1 paddock with his swagger.

Lewis Hamilton in the Bahrain GP

In a recent interview with Nylon.com, Toni Breidinger revealed that she admired the Mercedes F1 ace, who revolutionized the fashion scene in motorsports by expressing his style and paving the way for fellow drivers to express themselves.

"The first person when you think of fashion and racing is Lewis Hamilton. I think he was a trailblazer, the first person I noticed really making fashion statements and showing off what he’s wearing to the track. I look up to what he did and all his side hustles he has." Breidinger said.

Despite turning heads on and off the track, Breidinger states that racing will always be her "number-one priority" as it came before she entered the modeling world.