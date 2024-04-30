Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott and Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon indulged in a hysterical where they guessed the name of their team's drivers by taking note of their midnight snacking preference.

After a dismal outing in Talladega, where Elliott finished P15, he reclaimed his dominant streak of the 2024 season by bagging a top-5 finish at the Dover Motor Speedway. Despite putting up a poor show at the qualifying run and starting the 400-lap dash from the rear of the pack in P29, the Georgian climbed up the charts to register his fourth top-5 spot, from the last five stints.

As the North Carolina-based outfit is prepping up for the 12th Cup Series contention to be hosted by the Kansas Speedway, a hilarious banter involving Chase Elliott and Jeff Gordon occurred, wherein both tried to figure out the HMS driver's name by their snacking choice.

Initially, Chase Elliott tried to guess but the weird food combination left him clueless. Next up was Gordon who, in his first attempt couldn't correctly guess the driver. At his second shot, the Vice Chairman was confused between Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson, before succeeding in his quest with Larson as the correct option.

Here is the frenzy of the duo where they apparently failed to guess the correct driver (via Hendrick Motorsports on X):

Expand Tweet

"I haven't passed that many cars in one day in a while"-Chase Elliott highlights his comeback Wurth 400 run at Dover

Qualifying was terrible for Chase Elliott, but as soon as the Monster Mile dash kicked off, the #9 Chevrolet driver started gaining track positions. When Stage 1 got wrapped up under Martin Truex Jr.'s name, the Georgian stood P9, drastically improving his odds of a promising outcome as he gained 20 positions in the first 120 laps.

Moving forward, Elliott secured the fifth spot in Stage 2 and maintained his remarkable run for another 160 laps. While late race restarts and cautions shuffled the track positions of several drivers, the #9 Chevy remained unfazed and crossed the checkered flag in fifth place.

Reflecting on his comeback run, Elliott spoke to Fox reporter Jamie Little and told (via X):

"I haven't passed that many cars in one day in a while. So that was fun. And yeah, it's nice to be up in the mix. I mean, obviously, you know, Denny and Kyle, and this guy was really good. I never got quite to their row, but thought we were really competitive otherwise. So yeah, enjoyed the day. It was a lot of fun."

Expand Tweet

Elliott is currently placed third in the drivers' standings, with a win from the Texas Motor Speedway, four top-5s, and five top-10s to his name. He has garnered 377 points so far this season, 33 behind Kyle Larson.