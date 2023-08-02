WATCH: Ty Gibbs and Joe Gibbs Racing's record-breaking pit-stop at Richmond

2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion and #54 Toyota Camry TRD driver Ty Gibbs did not have the best finishing position during last Sunday's Cup Series event at Richmond.

However, that did not stop the young driver's team and the #54 pit crew from going to town on his Camry as he made one of his scheduled stops during the Cook Out 400.

While the North Carolina native finished in a decent P15 position, Joe Gibbs Racing and the #54 pit crew shone at the 0.75-mile-long venue last weekend. The chaotic dance that involves changing four tires during racing conditions saw the crew members dust it off in a mere 8.54 seconds, a record in the history of the sport.

Yesterday the 54 pit crew had the fastest pit stop ever done.



In 8.54 seconds, all four tires were changed and the car was fueled. pic.twitter.com/38lrdEHYqf New record 🛞Yesterday the 54 pit crew had the fastest pit stop ever done.In 8.54 seconds, all four tires were changed and the car was fueled. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Ty Gibbs rejoined the racetrack after a mere 8.54 seconds stationary as his pit crew cemented their prowess on pit road after winning the fastest pit crew award at this year's All-Star weekend at North Wilkesboro as well.

Here is a look at the record-setting pit stop:

Not only did the pit crew manage to choreograph their tire-changing antics to perfection but the fuel man also refueled the car while this was going on.

Fans react to Ty Gibbs and Joe Gibbs Racing's record-breaking pit stop at Richmond

With a feat that deserves all the praise in the world, Ty Gibbs' #54 pit crew was showered with praise as NASCAR fans acknowledged the record-breaking stop. Planned and executed to perfection during the Cook Out 400, the four-tire stop now holds the record for being the fastest in the sport's history, at 8.54 seconds.

Here are some of the reactions to the same:

Toby Christie @Toby_Christie 8.54 seconds. That’s the new bar, folks, for four tires and fuel. Sheesh.

Matthew Burroughs @MJBurroughs @Toby_Christie The Jack pull at the end is just butter…

Cole Young @Cole_Young_ @JoeGibbsRacing @RichmondRaceway My god that is beautiful to watch

Sean Weedle @seanwiedl @JoeGibbsRacing @RichmondRaceway What a job by the jackman. Everyone obviously, but man he was on point

Team 54 @Team54Updates @JoeGibbsRacing @RichmondRaceway That is about as perfect as it gets.

Murked Chicken @MurkedChicken @JoeGibbsRacing the .54 matching number is just showing off to be honest.

Ren Miller @renjmiller @JoeGibbsRacing @RichmondRaceway I'm begging, PLEASE give this pit crew to Bell

Fans can catch Ty Gibbs in action at this weekend's Cup Series race at the Michigan International Raceway as he tries to cap off an otherwise lackluster season with a win and a ticket to the postseason playoffs. The FireKeepers Casino 400 goes live on Sunday, August 6, at 2:30 pm ET.