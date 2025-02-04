“We asked for a playoff format change, not this”: NASCAR nation reacts to extra points for fastest lap change

While some fans have been calling for a playoff format change, NASCAR hasn't granted their wishes yet. Instead, the league officials made changes in other competition matters, including introducing extra points for the fastest lap, causing an upset among fans.

For context, some fans want a change in the playoff format after Joey Logano secured the championship last year despite winning fewer races than Kyle Larson (four to six). Logano was also once eliminated from playoff contention but was reinstated following Alex Bowman's disqualification in the Round of 12 at Charlotte Roval.

Similar to Formula 1 from past seasons, the latest NASCAR rule change rewards a driver and an owner one point each for clocking the fastest lap around the track. It is up for grabs for drivers earning championship points and can be achieved during any stage of the race.

Trending

Expand Tweet

In response, one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that they asked for a change in the playoff format, not a new rule.

"we asked for a playoff format change, not this."

Expand Tweet

"yeah thats cool beans and all nascar now fix the playoffs," another fan commented.

"Stupid," an X user stated.

With the introduction of extra points for the fastest lap, some fans suggest rewarding drivers with more extra points for other on-track achievements. One fan wrote:

"Now radically increase race winner, most laps led, and stage win points bonuses."

Expand Tweet

"Nah. This is not it. Then we need to award points for leading a lap and most laps lead," another X user said.

"Wouldn't it mean more if it was a Playoff point? I also feel they should incorporate bonus points for most laps lead," one fan argued.

The fastest lap rule is implemented across NASCAR's three national series: Cup, Xfinity, and Craftsman Truck. It is one of the latest rule changes along with the introduction of Open Exemption Provisional (OEP) and harsher OEM penalties.

Ryan Blaney defended Team Penske against criticisms over NASCAR championships

Ryan Blaney during practice for the Clash at Bowman Gray at Bowman Gray Stadium - Source: Imagn

Some fans may be upset over Joey Logano's recent championship run but Ryan Blaney argued Team Penske deserved to win it all. Blaney said the team does a good job proving doubters wrong as they just bagged a three-peat.

In a post-race interview at Phoenix Raceway, the No. 12 Team Penske driver stated:

“Gosh, we go through it every year… ’22, ’23, and this year we sit around and, beginning of the year and in the summer a little bit and come into playoff time, all of our employees have to sit around and listen to people saying that we suck and we don’t deserve to be here and why are they in the playoffs and all that ****… and we’ve won the last three championships."

He added:

“So, this team does a great job of rising to doubters.”

Expand Tweet

Joey Logano kicked off the three-peat after winning his second Cup Series championship in 2022. Ryan Blaney took the championship crown from Logano a year later before his teammate regained the title in 2024 and became the current defending champion.

With three championships secured, Logano is the 10th driver in NASCAR history to achieve such a feat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback