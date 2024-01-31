"We’re going to be there sooner than later" - NASCAR VP on hosting potential Cup Series races outside the USA

NASCAR, the stock car racing giant rooted in American tradition, is inching closer than ever to holding a points-paying Cup Series race outside the United States. NASCAR venturing outside the US for a points-paying Cup race would be a significant development.

Several factors are fueling this potential paradigm shift. Its global fanbase, particularly in Europe and Latin America, is steadily growing. Internal discussions within American stock car racing are shifting. The sanctioning body has acknowledged the potential for international expansion and is actively exploring options.

"#NASCAR has held exhibition races in Japan & Australia before. The lower divisions have raced in Canada & Mexico, but Cup has not held a points-paying race outside of the US in the modern era. It's now "closer than it's ever been" to changing that."

Chad Seigler, NASCAR Vice President and Chief International Officer, expressed the organization's desire to expand internationally. He was quoted as saying (via motorsport.com):

“For years we said we want to go outside the U.S. and race, and you’ve seen us move from the messaging of it’s not a matter of if, but a matter of when.”

He further added:

“I would tell you that we’re leaning even closer now to, ‘Yes, we are going.’ I feel confident we’re going to be there sooner than later.”

NASCAR has previously witnessed international races like The Coca-Cola 500, a non-championship exhibition race which was held on November 22, 1998, at Twin Ring Motegi in Japan. This event marked the third consecutive year of American stock car exhibition races in Japan, following Suzuka Circuit races in 1996 and 1997.

The American stock car racing organization also held races in Australia between the late 1980s to the early 2000s. Despite an initially enthusiastic response, particularly in Melbourne at Australia's lone purpose-built American stock car racing-style paved oval speedway, the Calder Park Thunderdome, the category experienced a decline in the early 2000s.

While there haven't been international races since 2012, NASCAR hasn't abandoned its global ambitions. The "NASCAR International" initiative continues to broadcast races worldwide and fosters relationships with other international racing series.

A look at NASCAR's four international series

While NASCAR currently doesn't hold international races within its main national series (Cup, Xfinity, Truck), it does sanction four international series. These series offer exciting racing action and opportunities for drivers worldwide to compete under the NASCAR banner.

Here are the four international series:

1. Whelen Euro Series: Launched in 2009, this series features Euro NASCAR Prototypes, specially built stock cars resembling iconic stock car vehicles but optimized for road courses. Races occur across Europe, including France, Austria, Belgium, Italy, Spain, and the Czech Republic. The series boasts three divisions: EuroNASCAR PRO (ENPRO), EuroNASCAR 2 (EN2), and Challenger.

2. Mexico Series: With its inaugural season in 2004 and spanning 14 seasons, the Mexico Series has raced on 16 tracks across 14 venues, including dual appearances in Santiago de Querétaro and San Luis Potosí. Autódromo Monterrey stands out as the lone road circuit of the six current tracks. Notably, three tracks have hosted races in two configurations: Autódromo Monterrey (long and frijol), Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, and Autódromo Miguel E. Abed (2.75 km layout and oval).

3. Pinty's Series (Canada): The Pinty's Series had its inaugural season in 2007. The car lineup comprises the Ford Mustang, Ford Fusion, Chevrolet Camaro, and Dodge Challenger. Notably, the Pinty's Series was the series receiving factory support from Dodge. Popular tracks include Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve (Montreal), and Autodrome Vallée Bleue.

4. Brasil Sprint Race: Introduced in 2012, the Brasil Sprint Race features cars with a tubular space frame chassis, initially using a Renault-based hatchback body and later upgrading to a Chevrolet V6 engine. The 2020 season introduced a new generation with American-inspired body styles, improved aerodynamics, and safety enhancements, while the 2022 season saw further updates including American-style racing seats and adjustable rear stabilizer bars. Pirelli has been the exclusive tire supplier except for the 2020 season when Yokohama tires were used. Races occur in Brazil, primarily at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace (Interlagos) in São Paulo. The series has a single division currently.