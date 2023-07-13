"We're interested in that, but it has to make sense": Dale Earnhardt Jr on bringing sister Kelley to NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Xfinity Series team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. has expressed his interest in owning a Cup Series team. He wants to enter the highest stock car racing category in partnership with his sister Kelley, who is the co-owner and CEO of JR Motorsports.

Currently running a successful organization in the Xfinity Series, Dale Earnhardt Jr. wants to venture into the Cup Series but wants to do it on his own terms and doesn't want to settle down as a title sponsor for an existing team.

Making an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, the 48-year-old explained his organization's current stance on entering the Cup Series.

"There is zero movement on our end, me and my sister Kelley, LW, and everybody at JR Motorsports, always looking forward to getting into the Cup Series. We are interested in that, but it has to make sense," the NASCAR Hall of Famer said.

Earnhardt Jr. added that such an endeavor would be a huge financial risk for him personally and he wants to build a sustainable organization for his family.

"For me personally to take such a large risk financially, I feel like I'm being a bit selfish. Me and Kelley would be more interested in a partnership of some kind to get ourselves to that level," he added.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. explained that he had explored a few avenues for entering the NASCAR Cup Series as an owner, but none of them satisfied his terms. He added that he wants complete autonomy of the team, operating it as a part of his organization.

"There are opportunities there, but they haven't felt just right," he said. "And another key component for me and JR Motorsports is that we want to manage the team. We don't want to slap our name on a current product or an organization... we don't wanna do that. We want to run our team out of our building and manage the decision on personnel and all of those things."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. admits shortening races is "f****** fine" while NASCAR needs to resolve other issues

NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 red flagged due to rain

For two races in a row, NASCAR has shortened races due to inclement weather. However, both the shortened races in Chicago and Atlanta resulted in exciting racing. After rain affected the race last weekend, many wanted the governing body to shorten races by default.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who agreed with the premature end to the race, wants NASCAR to look at other issues including its short track and road course packages.

"We have one of our most entertaining products at Atlanta and we got people talking about shortening that race where we have work to do in other places," he said on his podcast Dale Jr. Download

"Short track package, road course package, we got work to do! I mean, stay focused. Shortening up a race that’s fricking totally f*****g fine," he concluded.

NASCAR recently tested new short track packages for the next-gen car at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Poll : 0 votes