“We’ve had some speed and struggles”: AJ Allmendinger looking to spoil Chase Elliott’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs by winning at Daytona

AJ Allmendinger kept his playoff hopes alive after finishing P4 during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International. The #16 Chevrolet driver must win next weekend’s regular-season finale race at Daytona International Speedway to secure his spot into the 16-driver playoff field.

AJ Allmendinger would love to earn his first win of the season to get into the playoff season and next weekend’s race certainly provides the necessary wild card situation where anything is possible.

Expand Tweet

Speaking about his playoff chances after the recently concluded Watkins Glen race, Allmendinger said as quoted by motorsport.com:

“Of course, we want to win. We want to get in the playoffs. We’ll lay it all on the line next week doing it. But it’s just about building momentum and trying to get better. I’m always trying to get better. The team is making me better. Our ultimate goal is to keep building and get better. The last couple of weeks we’ve had some speed and struggles. Then we’ve struggled with speed at other places. It’s about building.”

Expand Tweet

AJ Allmendinger is in this scenario after failing to win this season. He currently sits 19th in the Cup Series points table with 518 points. Only one spot left in the 16-driver playoff field after Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski each secured their playoff spots at Watkins Glen International.

Bubba Wallace Jr. sits 16th in the points table and along with him several drivers like Ty Gibbs, Chase Elliott, and Daniel Suarez are also in contention for the final playoff position.

“I’m proud of everyone at Kaulig Racing” – AJ Allmendinger spoke about finishing P4 at Watkins Glen International

Last couple of weekends went horribly awry for “The Dinger” as he finished outside the Top-20 where he was expected to be a contender. However, he was able to turn things around his way at The Glen where he started sixth and finished fourth in a shortest series race in the sport's modern era.

Speaking about his P4 finish at The Glen, Allmendinger said:

“It was tough these last couple of weeks. These cars are more physically hard to drive than the old Cup car. With the tires not falling off, you still feel like you’re running ‘Q’ laps. I’m proud of everyone at Kaulig Racing. The car was fast. I think if we could have gotten up there and cleared the Toyotas there, maybe we had something for William (Byron). It’s so hard to pass in dirty air”.

He continued:

“We’re getting better. Last week was disappointing. I’m proud of myself. I felt like I made no mistakes. That was all I had all day today. It’s something to build on.”

Catch AJ Allmendinger in action at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, August 26, 2023.