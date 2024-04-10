"We will never f***ing pass"- Denny Hamlin brutally slams Goodyear's underwhelming tire package on the NextGen cars

Denny Hamlin went on a rant when addressing NASCAR's NextGen cars' brand-new Goodyear tire package that caused him troubles in Martinsville.

NASCAR's return to short-track racing action last week at Martinsville Speedway was yet another bad look for the NextGen cars' display on short tracks. The Cup Series Cook Out 400 race at the 0.526-mile surface proved to be another underwhelming viewing experience for fans, lacking moments of thrill.

The experience was no joy for the drivers either, as they struggled with overtaking throughout the 415 laps. One driver who was extremely critical of the NextGen cars' tire package was 53-time Cup Series race winner Denny Hamlin.

Speaking on a recent episode of his Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin slammed the NextGen cars and their objective to obtain parity in the races. The 43-year-old said:

"We cannot overcome it. There's not enough fall off. I was running practice, and saying, 'My fastest lap was a 20.20.' When I left practice, running 50 something laps, my last lap was a 20.55. Three and a half 10s? We'll never f***ing pass.

"It just keeps getting worse. Left side tires, don't even get me started. Goodyear's so far off on left-side tires."

Denny Hamlin elaborates on his struggle overtaking Austin Dillon in Martinsville

During the race, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver found himself struggling to get past Team Penske's Austin Dillon for nearly 50 laps. Expressing frustration with the situation, Hamlin, who has won two races so far this season, said on his podcast:

"We couldn’t even pass Austin Dillon for 50 or 60 laps. The last car on the racetrack, we could not pass him at the end of Stage 2. So, if your goal is parity and everyone, all the cars to be the same, who do you think passing will happen?"

Denny Hamlin also raised concerns about the homogenization of driving styles among NextGen drivers. He emphasized the lack of passing opportunities that could diminish the sport's appeal.

"So, how are you going to create passing? We can’t even reach the bumper of the cars," he said. "The racing needs to be fixed. If we sit back and do nothing, then shame on us. We deserve whatever’s coming to us in the long run."

Denny Hamlin finished 11th in Martinsville. After eight rounds, the 43-year-old driver has 292 points to his name, and finds himself third in the Cup Series standings behind Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr.