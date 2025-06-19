“Wear your lucky underwear”: NASCAR stars like Alex Bowman, AJ Allmendinger, Ross Chastain reveal their pre-race rituals

Before pushing their cars to top speeds, NASCAR Cup Series drivers have their own ways to get ready, both mentally and physically. In a recent post shared on X by Sports on Prime, fans got a behind-the-scenes look at the different pre-race rituals of drivers like Alex Bowman Jr., AJ Allmendinger, Ross Chastain, and others.

The short video, shared by Sports on Prime, was part of their promotional content for NASCAR on Prime, which is a new platform on which fans can stream select Cup Series races starting 2025. The video featured drivers discussing their habits and routines, many of which are surprisingly low-key but personal.

Each driver briefly talked about what they do before races. Alex Bowman Jr. kept it simple with,

“Just kind of wear your lucky underwear,”.

Others had more detailed or methodical routines. AJ Allmendinger, for instance, said he picks music based on his mood — often hard rock bands like Five Finger Death Punch or Godsmack — to get hyped up.

Eric Jones said he follows the same order every time he puts on his clothes, including his socks, sticking to a fixed routine. Austin Dillon talked about routine meals and prayer with his family. Ross Chastain relies on a strict eating schedule before races, saying he’s figured out through trial and error that plain chicken, rice, and watermelon work best. Zane Smith, on the other hand, chooses to relax with family, eat clean, and stay mentally sharp for the track.

“It’s the most painful one I’ve taken for sure” – Alex Bowman Jr. on the Michigan wreck

Last weekend, Alex Bowman Jr. went through what he now calls the most physically painful crash of his NASCAR Cup Series career. The wreck occurred during lap 67 of the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, where Bowman’s #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet collided with Cole Custer’s car before slamming head-on into the wall. The incident ended his race early — making it his third DNF of the season.

Although Alex Bowman Jr. was cleared and released from the infield care center, the crash left an impression. Speaking to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, As Bowman explained it, the impact measured,

“50(G) something, front and back, and then another 40, vertical,”

This left him feeling worse than he did when he broke his back in a sprint car crash two years ago. He added,

“It’s the most painful one I’ve taken for sure... even compared to when I broke my back. It’s way more painful than that was.”

The team had Xfinity Series driver Anthony Alfredo on standby for the next race in Mexico City, a precaution in case Alex Bowman Jr. couldn’t drive. Notably, the #48 driver raced in the Viva Mexico 250 at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, with no need for a replacement.

