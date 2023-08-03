What is the court case surrounding Patricia Driscoll, ex-girlfriend of former NASCAR champion Kurt Busch?

Patricia Driscoll, the former girlfriend of NASCAR world champion Kurt Busch, is set to plead guilty to a three-count superseding information in federal court five years after her initial guilty verdict was overturned on appeal due to a technicality. The hearing is scheduled for 4 pm EST on Wednesday in Washington D.C.

Driscoll, known for her connections with NASCAR and her leadership in the Armed Forces Foundation (AFF), allegedly defrauded the charity out of thousands of dollars for personal gain. The misuse of funds came to light when credit card records related to a separate court case revealed details of her mishandling of expenses.

The original criminal case unfolded before the pandemic, and on November 29, 2018, Driscoll was found guilty on two counts — tax evasion and fraud in the first degree. The initial charges included wire fraud, tax evasion, mail fraud, and interfering with IRS laws. Subsequently, on September 19, 2019, she was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison.

However, Patricia Driscoll appealed against it, and in 2021, the appeals court ruled that Judge Leon had used non-approved wording in his jury instructions which likely coerced a juror into changing their honestly-held views to reach a unanimous verdict. As a result, the guilty verdict was overturned.

Since then, both sides have been preparing to face off in court again. In early 2023, a potential deal appeared to be in the making, and in July, both parties reached an agreement that must be approved by Judge Leon.

According to court records, Driscoll will admit to "willfully failing to keep" financial records and "making personal purchases from eBay using AFF's credit card." The admission constitutes a violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7203.

Patricia Driscoll to plead guilty to missing tax records of another company

Additionally, as part of the second count in the federal information, the ex-girlfriend of Kurt Busch will also plead guilty to failing to keep tax records for Frontline Defense Systems (FDS), another company she managed.

The records in question pertain to charges totaling $3,600 made to Patricia Driscoll's FDS credit card, specifically related to her son's school expenses between January and August in 2012. Her failure to maintain adequate records of these transactions violates Title 26, United States Code, Section 7203.

The case surrounding Patricia Driscoll has been of great interest to motorsports fans around the world due to her past connections with NASCAR and her relationship with Kurt Busch. The allegations of financial misconduct have raised concerns about the potential misuse of funds.

As the legal proceedings progress, fans and followers of the sport will be watching closely to see how the case unfolds.