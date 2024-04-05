"When are they going to fine Denny Hamlin" - Fans react as NASCAR fines Joey Gase but lets the JGR's driver off the hook

NASCAR fans continue to show their displeasure over the sanctioning body's decision to not penalize Denny Hamlin following the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 race in Richmond.

Hamlin, driver of the No. 11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, secured his second victory of the season at Richmond Raceway on Sunday (March 31). The 43-year-old driver took advantage of a 398th-lap caution and the subsequent restart to take the lead over Joey Logano and his teammate Martin Truex Jr., ultimately driving to the victory lane in the 407-lap event.

However, controversy arose post-race after Truex, out of deep frustration, accused Hamlin of jumping the restart. Upon watching the replays, it was indeed evident to the fans that the Richmond-winner rolled the wheels of his No. 11 Toyota Camry ahead of his competitors, thus gaining an advantage leading up to his win.

The NASCAR enthusiasts were particularly enraged after Elton Sawyer, senior Vice President of the sport's governing body, claimed that Hamlin's race position as the leader was the driving factor for NASCAR deciding not to penalize the driver. Sawyer had stated on The Morning Driver show at SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

"If this happens at Lap 10 or 50 or 300, you know, the call could have been different."

Expand Tweet

However, it was announced earlier this week that Truck Series driver and team owner Joey Gase was fined $5,000 for throwing his car bumper on Dawson Cram's car during Saturday's Truck race. This discrepancy in penalties only added fuel to the fire, with fans taking to social media platforms to express their frustration with Hamlin's perceived immunity.

One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"When are they going to fine Denny Hamlin a race win for jumping the restart?"

Expand Tweet

Another fan added:

"And nothing on Hamlin. Sport is beginning to suck."

Expand Tweet

A third user commented:

"They should fine themselves for “missing” Hamlin jumping the OT restart. No credibility"

Here are some more fan reactions to NASCAR imposing a fine on Joey Gase:

"Fine the little teams for good content and let the mega teams @dennyhamlij get away with stealing races," said a fan.

"Winner of the cup race broke the rule and got away with it," chimed in another user.

"But @NASCAR won't fine or penalize Bubba for intentionally spinning for a caution for his boss or Hamlin jumping a restart," wrote a fan.

"Foiled restart that is an embarrassing black eye, and now we're fining what was arguably the biggest news cycle event since Chastain's wall ride," commented another user.

"When they ask NASCAR if Denny jumped the restart they replied, the restart is NOT under review. A little suspicious if ya ask me," questioned a fan.

"Would love to see @dennyhamlin take a piece of the winnings check and cover this for Joey," another user suggested.

Denny Hamlin commiserates with Joey Gase following the latter's penalty

Denny Hamlin, being a team owner himself, expressed his pity towards Joey Gase when reflecting on the incident in his Actions Detrimental podcast. He stated:

"I know how expensive that is. Joey as a race car driver and an owner is feeling the double pain which is why he took his anger out on that back bumper." (8:33)

Hamlin, who co-owns Cup Series outfit 23XI Racing alongside Michael Jordan, underscored NASCAR's strict policies against drivers walking on the racetrack. However, highlighting Gase's financial barriers being a Truck Series team owner, he hoped NASCAR to let the 31-year-old off the hook. Hamlin added:

"Joey Gase does not need any fines or anything like that. I mean, just give him a call say 'don't ever do that again.' Because you know, he's already going to have to repair this car with which is going to cost them a bunch of money."

After seven races, Denny Hamlin has 252 points to his name. The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran finds himself third in the NASCAR Cup Series standings, just four points behind second-placed Kyle Larson.