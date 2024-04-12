"Where’s Tiger?”- Ryan Blaney questions Tiger Woods' absence from options as NASCAR stars Chase Elliott & Denny Hamlin pick Masters 2024 winner

Amid the ongoing 2024 PGA Tour Masters Tournament, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, and several NASCAR stars opted for their top golfer as 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney questioned Tiger Woods' absence from the options list.

The ninth Cup Series weekend got wrapped up with William Byron etching his third win of the season and Hendrick Motorsports sweeping the field with their 1-2-3 finish at the Martinsville Speedway. The next weekend is around the corner, scheduled to flag off at the Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 14, at 3.30 PM ET, and will be broadcast by FS1, PRN, and SiriusXM.

Ahead of the tenth high-octane action on the schedule, NASCAR superstars ranked their top-10 golfers amid the ongoing Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course. The roster of Cup Series drivers indulged in the rankings included Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, and Daniel Hemric of Kaulig Racing.

The bunch of cards had many options such as the #1 in OWGR, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa, Jon Rahm, and many more. However, the 7x PGAT champion Tiger Woods' card was seemingly absent from the scene, which caught the Team Penske driver's attention, following which Blaney inquired (via NASCAR on X):

"Where's Tiger!? How do you not put Tiger in there?" (0.39)

Chase Elliott brims with confidence after season-best finish at Martinsville

The Georgian native was the only driver in the HMS stable who couldn't register even a single top-5 finish until his Richmond run, where he came home with a P5 feat. Moving forward to the Cook Out 400, not only did Elliott churn his season-best finish at P3 but also contributed to making his team the only outfit in NASCAR to have a 1-2-3 finish at the shortest track on the calendar.

With two consecutive top-5 finishes, three top-10s, and a total of 87 laps led, Chase Elliott holds the P6 spot in the drivers' rankings after climbing up two spots after his 49-point display at the Martinsville Speedway. Shortly after disrupting his lackluster footing into the current season, the 2020 Cup Series champion showcased his bolstering demeanor, saying (via NASCAR.com):

"It was a solid day for us for sure. Nice to lead some laps. Certainly fell off a little more than I wanted to there at the end of those runs. Just struggled with traffic a little more than I should have. I thought our car was close. Pit stops were really good. Most of the restarts went well.”

