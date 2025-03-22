  • home icon
Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today? Full results from the 2025 Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 22, 2025 04:12 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health 200 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Baptist Health 200 - Source: Getty

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Baptist Health 200 has finally concluded. The second race of the season started at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, March 21, and lasted for one hour, 43 minutes, and one second. It took place at Homestead-Miami Speedway, with 34 entries.

The Baptist Health 200 saw 13 lead changes among four different drivers and witnessed four caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports, Kyle Larson recovered from a late-race spin to win Friday’s Homestead-Miami Truck race in his quest to sweep three NASCAR races on the same weekend at the same track.

Larson went for a spin when he made contact with Layne Riggs on Lap 91 of 134 while battling against Riggs and Ross Chastain for second position to bring out the final caution of the race. He restarted 22nd and raced his way through the field before getting help from Corey Heim, who swept the opening stages and had the power cut issue twice.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup champion grabbed the lead from Riggs with two laps to go to cross the finish line in P1. He led 20 laps and crossed the finish line 1.340 seconds ahead of Riggs to take the checkered flag. It marked his fourth Truck Series career victory for the HMS driver.

Meanwhile, Riggs finished runner-up, followed by Corey Heim, Tyler Ankrum, and Daniel Hemric in the top five. Ross Chastain, Jake Garcia, Chandler Smith, Grant Enfinger, and Kaden Honeycutt completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2025 Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway final results

Here are the final results for the Truck Series 2025 Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

  1. #07 - Kyle Larson
  2. #34 - Layne Riggs
  3. #11 - Corey Heim
  4. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  5. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  6. #44 - Ross Chastain
  7. #13 - Jake Garcia
  8. #38 - Chandler Smith
  9. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  10. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  11. #98 - Ty Majeski
  12. #1 - Brandon Jones
  13. #88 - Matt Crafton
  14. #42 - Matt Mills
  15. #7 - Corey Day
  16. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  17. #15 - Tanner Gray
  18. #20 - Stefan Parsons
  19. #81 - Connor Mosack
  20. #66 - Luke Fenhaus
  21. #91 - Jack Wood
  22. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  23. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  24. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  25. #77 - Andres Perez de Lara
  26. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  27. #02 - Nathan Byrd
  28. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  29. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  30. #22 - Keith McGee
  31. #67 - Michel Disdier
  32. #63 - Akinori Ogata
  33. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  34. #2 - Stephen Mallozzi

Catch NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Martinsville Speedway for the fifth race of the season on Friday, March 28, 2025.

Edited by Yash Soni
