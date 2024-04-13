  • home icon
Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today? Full results, standings from 2024 SpeedyCash.com 250 in Texas

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 13, 2024 09:12 IST
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250
The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.Com 250 is finally done and dusted. The seventh race of the season started at 8:30 pm ET on Friday, April 12, and lasted for two hours, six minutes, and 52 seconds. It took place at the Texas Motor Speedway, with a total of 34 entries.

The SpeedyCash.Com 250 saw seven lead changes among three drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports, Kyle Busch secured his second win of the 2024 NASCAR Truck Series season at the 1.5-mile track.

Busch dominated the race, leading a race-high 112 of the 167 laps and also sweeping both stages. He emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead for the final time on Lap 159 from Christian Eckes and stayed out front to cross the finish line in P1.

Kyle Busch crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.112 seconds ahead of Corey Heim to grab the checkered flag at Texas. The win marked Busch’s sixth at the track and his 66th career victory in the series.

Meanwhile, Corey Heim claimed a P2 finish, followed by pole-sitter Nick Sanchez, Christian Eckes, and Zane Smith in the top five. Daniel Dye, Taylor Gray, Tanner Gray, Stefan Parsons, and Ty Majeski completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2024 SpeedyCash.com 250 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR’s 2024 SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway:

  1. #7 - Kyle Busch
  2. #11 - Corey Heim
  3. #2 - Nick Sanchez
  4. #19 - Christian Eckes
  5. #91 - Zane Smith
  6. #43 - Daniel Dye
  7. #17 - Taylor Gray
  8. #15 - Tanner Gray
  9. #75 - Stefan Parsons
  10. #98 - Ty Majeski
  11. #33 - Lawless Alan
  12. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  13. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  14. #41 - Bayley Currey
  15. #88 - Matt Crafton
  16. #5 - Dean Thompson
  17. #45 - Johnny Sauter
  18. #66 - Conner Jones
  19. #13 - Jake Garcia
  20. #02 - Mason Massey
  21. #56 - Timmy Hill
  22. #32 - Bret Holmes
  23. #25 - Ty Dillon
  24. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  25. #77 - Chase Purdy
  26. #42 - Matt Mills
  27. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  28. #22 - Keith McGee
  29. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  30. #1 - Kris Wright
  31. #38 - Layne Riggs
  32. #46 - Thad Moffitt
  33. #20 - Memphis Villarreal
  34. #18 - Tyler Ankrum

Catch NASCAR Truck Series drivers and teams at Kansas Speedway for the eighth race of the season on May 4.

Edited by Yash Soni
