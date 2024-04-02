"Why are you all so fu*king mean": Former NASCAR driver takes sarcastic jibe at fans over Denny Hamlin's "starting early" at Richmond

Xfinity Series star Kenny Wallace has taken a dig at the NASCAR fanbase as he reflected on Denny Hamlin’s admission of jump-starting the recently concluded Cup Series run.

The seventh Cup Series weekend at the Richmond Raceway witnessed the odds changing sides at the closing moments of the 407-lap run. Martin Truex Jr. led a race-high 228 laps but got robbed of the potential win, with just two laps for him to seal his maiden victory of the season.

MTJ was cruising towards the pinnacle spot but Bubba Wallace’s late-race contact with Kyle Larson turned the tables upside down. As the HMS driver seemingly struggled with his tires, the 23XI Racing driver, while maneuvering through the outside, nudged the #5 Chevrolet, spinning out Larson and issuing the final caution.

While the cars tried to profit from the pitstop under caution, Denny Hamlin became the sole benefactor after exiting the pits as leader, while his teammate ended his run out of the podium, in P4. Moreover, the #11 JGR driver's jumpstart during the overtime, which he later admitted to doing, stirred a massive backlash, with fans calling out Hamlin for being the unjust winner.

Witnessing the barrage of "mean" comments thrown at the Florida native, former NASCAR star Kenny Wallace chimed in and took a sarcastic jibe at fans, while shedding light on Hamlin's admittance. The veteran said (via X) [1:23]:

"Why is everybody keep saying he [Denny Hamlin] started early when he already said he started early?"

The 9x Xfinity Series race winner shrieked at the notion that fans bashed him despite Hamlin's admittance and added:

"All he did was leave early and you are acting like he committed a crime...simmer the f**k down...why are you all so f***ing mean?"

Joe Gibbs "happy" for Denny Hamlin as he dethroned his teammate from the win

Truex Jr. was angry because after dominating the majority of the Toyota Owners 400 race, he ended short of winning. Furthermore, MTJ was bothered not just by the drivers who caused the warning, but also by Denny Hamlin's jump-start, which appears to have given him just enough heads-up to rush toward the checkered flag. His teammate, on the other hand, couldn't help but see his probable win going into the hands of the 43-year-old.

Post the 407-lap overtime run, when the #11 Toyota driver moved toward the victory lane, the #19 Toyota driver kept bumping into Hamlin's rear as a means of dissipating his anger. Not only that, MTJ even called out Hamlin for robbing him of the victory during his post-race conversation.

Team owner Joe Gibbs, too, had something to share after the race. He outlined the closing laps saga at the 0.75-mile track, saying (via Trey Lyle on X):

"Happy for Denny, certainly, and everything that happened tonight for him. But then, you know, you see that in Martin, how hard he fought for this and how much you wanted it. But that's part of our sport. It's really hard."

