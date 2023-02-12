Winning Daytona 500 'would mean a lot' as Kyle Larson rues missed opportunity in 2017

With just a week left to kick off the official 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Kyle Larson is gearing up for the upcoming challenges. He and his #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team are preparing hard to win their first Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023. Larson will look to earn their second NASCAR Cup Series championship title in three years.

Ahead of the new season, the 30-year-old expressed his disappointment at missing out on the opportunity to win the iconic Daytona 500 in 2017. At the time, he drove the #42 for Chip Ganassi Racing. He also failed to finish the race last year after starting on the pole.

Speaking about the Daytona 500, Larson said winning the most prestigious race would mean a lot as it’s the biggest race of the year.

"It would mean a lot. That’s our biggest race of the year. The most prestigious race and the one that everybody wants to win. I’ve gotten close one other time (in 2017). I ran out of fuel leading on the last lap. Bummed that I didn’t win that because you never know if you are going to have another opportunity, which I haven’t since then. I would love to win that big race and add my name to that winner’s list."

Kyle Larson has a decent record at Superspeedway, but he is yet to win it in a NASCAR’s top-three series. The 2023 Cup Series will feature six races with the Superspeedway package, starting with the Daytona 500.

Kyle Larson set to make 300th NASCAR Cup Series appearances

Kyle Larson will reach the milestone early in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season with his 300th Cup appearance set to take place at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March. He has achieved huge success in his racing career from a very young age.

Speaking about how he has grown as a driver, Larson said:

"I feel like I am little bit more patient of a race car driver, but I am still really aggressive. Honestly, I don’t know that I have really changed a lot. I feel like I do still do a lot of the same things I used to but maybe, just pick and choose my moves a little bit more wisely now."

Catch Kyle Larson in action at the Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona 500 on February 19, 2023.

