Zane Smith partners with health insurance agency Focussed Health ahead of 2024 NASCAR Cup season

Zane Smith is all set to kick-off his 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season on a high note. When the 2022 NASCAR Truck Series champion begins his rookie Cup season with Spire Motorsports in an alliance with Trackhouse Racing, he and his #71 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team will have a new partner for select races in the 2024 Cup season.

Trackhouse Racing has announced that Focused Health, a national health insurance agency, will be the primary sponsor for Smith for the 2024 season, as part of a multi-race deal.

Zane Smith will adorn Focussed Health’s white and blue paint scheme in 20 races starting with the season-opening Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum exhibition race on February 4. However, Trackhouse Racing did not announce what other races Smith would carry the colors of the insurance company in 2024.

Focussed Health is very excited to partner with Spire Motorsports and Trackhouse Racing for the upcoming season. In a statement, the chief growth officer of Focused Health, Cassar, stated:

“We are excited to be the primary sponsor with Spire Motorsports and Trackhouse Racing to support Zane in his rookie year as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver. NASCAR brings a unique value proposition for our business. The partnership allows us to connect with our consumers, business leaders and insurers.”

“This partnership with Focused Health is incredibly important to me” – Zane Smith

The 24-year-old driver has enjoyed huge success in the NASCAR Truck Series. In a four-year-long truck career, Smith finished second two times in the points standings before claiming the maiden truck title in 2022 while driving for Front Row Motorsports.

On signing a 20-race deal with Focused Health, Smith said in a team release:

“This partnership with Focused Health is incredibly important to me, Spire Motorsports and Trackhouse Racing. It will be my job this year to bring awareness to the government-supported health insurance programs available to our fans. These programs are both primary and supplemental, and Focused Health will educate those in need and introduce them to the programs readily available.”

Zane Smith made his Cup debut at World Wide Technology Raceway in 2022 and finished 17th while driving for RFK Racing. He had a total of nine starts in the series, recording a best finish of tenth place in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.

Catch Smith in action in his first season as a full-time driver in NASCAR's top-tier series next month.