NASCAR's visit to Martinsville Speedway in the spring of the 2024 season has left fans with one of the most fairytale-worthy stories with Hendrick Motorsports making history at a track that has been at the center of multiple ups and downs for the team.

However, the prevalent issue of the quality of short-track racing with the Next Gen Cup Series car cropped up once again. The 2024 Cook Out 400 saw drivers complain about how difficult it was to overtake during green flag running owing to dirty air and lack of tire falloff during the 400-lap-long event.

Expand Tweet

Fans were quick to roast both the governing body, as well as the sport's official tire supplier Goodyear, for failing to manufacture tires that improve the quality of racing, thus improving fan engagement at the track, as well as ratings on television.

Here are some of the best reactions online, with fans reacting to none other than former Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s post mocking the governing body for the same issue:

"Needs power. Can only do so much with tires; they STILL don't know why Bristol happened"

Expand Tweet

"Complete garbage tire @NASCAR FIX IT "

Expand Tweet

"The fact you can go 180 laps on left side tires at Martinsville and maintain the lead is embarrassing for NASCAR and Goodyear."

Expand Tweet

"Jesus @NASCAR give me control of the cup series I’d bring xfinity car to cup but have 900hp No more playoffs Autographs later," another fan wrote.

"I believe they call that a "not very aggressive " wear compound," another fan rued.

"I’m done with Sundays short track product. I will NOT watch another race at a short track until @NASCAR fixes this, and I haven’t missed a single race in forever. I am making a choice to not watch your product @NASCAR , that should matter to you but I’m sure it doesn’t," one fan wrote.

Despite this year's return to Bristol Concrete being a chaotic race due to extreme tire falloff, many agreed the race was one of the best of all time, reminding many of the sport's old heyday.

Denny Hamlin touches on lack of tire wear during NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville

Joe Gibbs Racing driver and co-owner of 23XI Racing, Denny Hamlin, spoke about how he felt about tire wear during the 2024 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway.

After missing out on a potential win due to a questionable strategic call during the final restart of the race, Hamlin finished in P11 at 'The Paperclip'. He elaborated on overtaking difficulties and told Bob Pockrass:

"The tires didn't wear enough to really matter. When Joey (Logano) stayed out on those 80-lap lefts and led for most of the race, tires didn't wear and we just struggled to pass all day."

Cup Series drivers head to Texas Motor Speedway next weekend for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400.