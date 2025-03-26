Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins in the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway for the Cook Out 400. The excitement is high as it’s the first short-track race of the season.

The Cook Out 400 is one of the most historic races on the schedule and is held annually at Martinsville, located in Ridgeway, Virginia.

NASCAR hosted the first Cook Out 400 at Martinsville in 1950, where Curtis Turner emerged victorious driving the #41 Oldsmobile for John Eanes.

Since the inaugural Cook Out 400, some of the biggest stars and teams have reached victory lane at least once at NASCAR’s challenging race.

Fifty-nine different Cup drivers have taken the checkered flag at Martinsville, and 29 of the 59 have multiple Martinsville wins.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty leads the Cook Out 400 in victories with nine wins. Petty took his first checkered flag at the event in 1960, while his last win came in 1979.

Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, and William Byron are the only three active Cup drivers who have scored multiple wins at the event. Hamlin has three wins, while Keselowski and Byron have two wins in the Martinsville Spring race.

Petty Enterprises’ 12 wins at the Cook Out 400 are the most among all teams. They came in 1953, 1959–1960, 1962–1963, 1967, 1969, 1971–1972, 1975, 1979, and 1999. Meanwhile, Hendrick Motorsports has won 11 times.

Eleven different manufacturers have won at this event, while Chevrolet (29) has won the most times. They are followed by Ford (14), Plymouth (7), Toyota (6), Mercury (5), Oldsmobile (4), Dodge (5), Pontiac (5), Mercury (2), Hudson (1), Chrysler (1), and Buick (1).

Active NASCAR Cup Series drivers who won the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville

The Cook Out 400 kicks off at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday (March 30), and some of the active winners of the event have entered the race.

Here’s a quick look at the active winners in Martinsville:

Drivers, wins, and seasons

Denny Hamlin – 5 – (2015, 2010 sweep, 2009, 2008) Ryan Blaney - 2 – (2024, 2023) William Byron – 2 – (2024, 2022) Brad Keselowski - 2 – (2019, 2017) Kyle Busch - 2 – (2017, 2016) Kyle Larson – 1 – (2023) Christopher Bell – 1 – (2022) Alex Bowman - 1 – (2021) Chase Elliott - 1 – (2020) Joey Logano – 1 – (2018)

Byron is the defending winner of the event and will look to win back-to-back Cook Out 400s.

Catch NASCAR teams and drivers in action at the Martinsville Speedway on Sunday at 3 pm ET on FS1.

