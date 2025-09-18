Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins in Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the Mobil 1 301. The excitement is high, as it’s the first race of the Round of 12 playoffs.The race is held annually at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire. NASCAR hosted the first Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 1993, where Rusty Wallace emerged victorious, driving the #2 Pontiac for Penske Racing.Since the inaugural Mobil 1 301, some of the biggest stars and teams have reached victory lane at least once at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. A total of 27 Cup drivers have taken the checkered flag at New Hampshire, and 14 of the 27 drivers have had multiple race wins at the 1.058-mile-long track.Former NASCAR driver Jeff Burton leads the Mobil 1 301 with three wins. Burton took his first checkered flag at the event in 1997, while his last win came in 1999. Among active drivers, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, and Brad Keselowski are the drivers with multiple wins, with two wins each.Joe Gibbs Racing’s 10 wins are the most among all teams. Those victories came in 2000, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2015–2017, and 2022–2024.Meanwhile, Hendrick Motorsports is the next closest team with five wins.Five different manufacturers have won at this New Hampshire event, while Ford, with 12, has won the most times. They are followed by Chevrolet (nine), Toyota (eight), Pontiac (two), and Dodge (two).Active NASCAR Cup Series drivers who won at the Mobil 1 301 at New HampshireThe 2025 Mobil 1 301 will start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 21, and some of the event's active winners have entered the race.Here’s a quick look at the past winners at the New Hampshire playoff race:Year, Car No., and DriversDenny Hamlin – 3 – (2017, 2012, &amp; 2007)Kyle Busch - 3 – (2017, 2015, &amp; 2006)Christopher Bell – 2 – (2024 &amp; 2022)Brad Keselowski – 2 - (2020 &amp; 2014)Joey Logano – 2 – (2014 &amp; 2009)Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell is the defending champion of the event at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Catch Cup Series teams and drivers in action at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on NBC Sports, with radio coverage available on PRN.