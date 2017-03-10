Bears release Cutler after eight seasons

Jay Cutler has left the Chicago Bears, who are reportedly close to signing Mike Glennon.

by Omnisport News 10 Mar 2017, 05:27 IST

The Chicago Bears have cut veteran Jay Cutler after the quarterback asked for a release.

As the team reportedly agreed to a three-year, $45million contract with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Mike Glennon, Cutler asked for his release on Thursday and it was granted.

The 33-year-old Cutler's eight seasons in Chicago were marred by various injuries.

A shoulder injury last season limited him to just five games. Cutler also led the NFL in interceptions in 2014 with 18 picks thrown in 15 games.

Cutler was a first-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2006, but was traded to the Bears following his only Pro Bowl season in 2008.

After throwing for a career-high 4,526 yards with 25 touchdowns and 18 interceptions, he threw for 3,666 with 27 touchdowns in his first season with the Bears.

But he also led the NFL with 26 interceptions in 2009, which was the only year in which he played all 16 games in a season.

Cutler has thrown for 32,467 yards over his career with 208 touchdowns and 146 interceptions.

He has 154 TD passes and 109 picks with the Bears, who are 51-51 in games started by Cutler.

The Bears had just one playoff appearance since acquiring Cutler, losing to rivals the Green Bay Packers in the 2010 NFC championship game.

The Bears tried last month to find a trade partner for Cutler, who signed a seven-year, $126m contract following the 2012 season, but could not find any takers even though his $38m in guaranteed money had already been paid.

Glennon, who has made 18 starts in three seasons, is not exactly viewed as the quarterback of the future.

The Bears are still expected to select a quarterback in next month's NFL Draft.