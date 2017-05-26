Bears sign Cruz to one-year contract

The Chicago Bears have agreed to a one-year contract with Victor Cruz following his release from the New York Giants in February.

by Omnisport News 26 May 2017, 03:15 IST

Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz

Super Bowl champion and Pro Bowler Victor Cruz is headed to the Chicago Bears.

The Bears have agreed to a one-year contract with the free-agent wide receiver following his release from the New York Giants in February.

Cruz, who had spent his entire seven-year career in New York, exploded on to the scene in 2011 when he caught 82 passes for 1,536 yards and nine touchdowns.

He followed that up with another 1,000-yard season, but injuries eventually made it impossible for him to get back on the field.

The 30-year-old missed the final 10 games in 2014 and missed the entire 2015 season. Cruz returned last year, but his production declined. He appeared in 15 games with 12 starts, catching 39 passes for 586 yards and one touchdown.

Cruz recently admitted he believes the Giants did not want to pay him the money they would have owed him, though New York coach Ben McAdoo denied the allegation earlier Thursday.

A Pro Bowl selection in 2012 and winner of the Super Bowl in the same year, Cruz will look to revive his career in Chicago and provide reinforcement for the team's lacklustre receiving unit.

He is expected to make a productive target for new quarterback Mitch Trubisky after the North Carolina product was taken by the Bears with a surprising number two overall pick at last month's NFL Draft.