Beckham: I will be the highest-paid player in the league

New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. said he has set his sights on becoming the highest-paid NFL player.

by Omnisport News 28 Jul 2017, 05:31 IST

New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. seems to be shooting for the stars.

The Giants receiver took time before training camp to shoot a video for UNINTERRUPTED, saying he does not just want to be the highest-paid NFL receiver – he wants to be the highest-paid player.

Those are some pretty lofty goals for Beckham, whose remaining year on his 2014 first-round pick's rookie contract calls for him to be paid $1.8million. The Giants recently picked up the fifth-year option on the contract at what is expected to be in the $8.5m range.

"It's like the elephant in the room, and you don't want to talk about it," Beckham said.

"But I've gotten to the point in my life where I'm like, no, I'm going to ... there's no need to not talk about it.

"I believe that I will be hopefully not just the highest-paid receiver in the league, but the highest-paid, period."

Right now, Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown tops the list of highest-paid receivers after he scored a $68m contract extension in February.

As for the highest-paid player in the league? That honour belongs to Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who scored a five-year, $125m deal during the offseason.