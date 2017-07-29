Bills star McCoy reveals target playing age

Buffalo Bills star LeSean McCoy celebrated his 29th birthday this month and he has no plans to slow down in the NFL.

29 Jul 2017

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy wants to continue playing in the NFL until he is 33 years old.

Everyone familiar with the NFL knows running backs typically hit the proverbial wall once they reach 30.

Bills star McCoy celebrated his 29th birthday this month, which has some wondering how much the five-time Pro Bowler has left in the tank.

"I feel good. I feel the same. I feel young. I feel about 25," McCoy said, via ESPN.com.

"Making the same runs, the same cuts. I feel good. I feel like I am supposed to. That's my game: Be explosive, quick. So when that kind of turns, when that leaves, I'll be in trouble. But for now, I feel fine. I can keep doing this until I'm about 33, man."

McCoy started 15 games last season while rushing for 1,267 yards with 13 touchdowns.

He also averaged 5.4 yards per carry, proving he is showing no signs of slowing down.

The Bills let backup running back Mike Gillislee, who was a restricted free agent, leave for the New England Patriots this offseason after opting not to match their offer sheet.

With Gillislee gone, McCoy may be asked to carry an even heavier load this season.

McCoy is starting to realise that while he feels good now, he needs to pay special attention to his body as he moves up in age.

"There's some small things that I can do now that I didn't do before: the diet, getting sleep, all the small things you don't think about as a player," McCoy said.

"Now that you're older, you have to worry about it. A lot of different maintenance to my body that I've probably never done until, like, last year. It make a difference."

While McCoy clearly seems confident in his career longevity, he did mention one way he would retire before turning 33.

"If I have a ring by then, I might just call it quits," he said.