Broncos linebacker Miller: Hitting 30 sacks in one season is doable

Denver Broncos star Von Miller believes 30 sacks is possible in the NFL, even though no one has ever recorded more than 22.5 in a season.

by Omnisport News 03 Aug 2017, 04:46 IST

Von Miller

Is hitting 30 sacks in a season possible? Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller believes so.

The 2015 NFL MVP said he has done the math, and came to the conclusion that the feat is "doable."

"You've got to come out, you've got to get 10 in that first month," Miller said on Wednesday.

"You've got to get 10 in that first month, which is doable. You get two and a half, two and a half the next game and two and a half the next game after that.

"Then you might miss one game, and then you get two and a half, then you've got 10 in five games right there. Then if you go three, two, three, it's definitely doable."

It would be a ridiculous accomplishment, since Michael Strahan set the current record back in 2001 with 22.5 sacks in a season.

At this point, the most sacks Miller has posted in a year is 18.5.

Miller added the player would have to be cool as a cucumber under pressure, since extra attention will be on him.

"Teams are going to chip you, that's definite, that's just the gospel right there," Miller said.

"But you've got to take advantage of those opportunities. If you get five open rushes, you've got to win all five of those rushes. Out of five you might get two or three sacks out of those, that's the math that I have.

"Out of all the rushes in the game, all of the plays in the game, out of those five plays, you've got to get home on those plays. It's definitely doable."