Broncos linebacker Ray to miss six to eight weeks with wrist injury

Shane Ray has become the second Denver Broncos player to be hit by a wrist injury in as many months and could miss eight weeks.

by Omnisport News 29 Jul 2017, 19:39 IST

Denver Broncos linebacker Shane Ray is out for six to eight weeks after suffering a torn ligament in his wrist during a training camp drill on Thursday.

"Shane, at practice yesterday, tore a ligament in his left wrist just taking on a block," head coach Vance Joseph said at practice on Friday.

"His wrist got caught, he flipped away and tore a ligament. He worked through it yesterday, he worked through it today.

"We had X-rays and he needs surgery. It's going to be six to eight weeks. He should go in tomorrow [Saturday] morning and he should be out tomorrow by lunch, probably."

Ray finished 2016 with 48 tackles to go along with eight sacks. He joins fellow linebacker Shaquil Barrett, who is expected to return from a hip injury in September, among the walking wounded for the Broncos this offseason.

The 2015 first-round pick is the second Broncos player to be hit with a wrist injury in as many months, with x-rays revealing Devontae Booker had suffered a hairline fracture in his wrist, the running back having earlier been diagnosed with a minor sprain.

Veteran linebacker Kasim Edebali will have to step up in Ray's absence and make up for some of the lost production.

"We signed Edebali in the offseason from New Orleans for his rushing skills," Joseph said. "So he's a guy that's going to help us rush from the Sam position and stop the run as far as setting the edge. He's capable. We're excited about him."